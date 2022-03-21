General Manager Brandon Beane has succeeded beyond all reasonable expectations in another great offseason.

They approached the start of the new NFL year nearly $7 million over the 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million. What general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills have been able to do since then has been almost incomprehensible.

In essence, they were able to lower their payroll and improve in key areas at the same time.

They rid themselve of most of their bloated contracts and still were able to afford high-profile veterans like defensive end Von Miller and guard Rodger Saffold and almost all the depth pieces they need to maintain control of the AFC East and compete for a championship for a third straight year and beyond.

Keeping in mind that they're not nearly done, here is a look at the flurry of moves that have made them even more of a betting favorite to win the next Super Bowl than they were before any ink was put to paper.

Departures

Guards Daryl Williams, Jon Feliciano, wide receiver Cole Beasley, defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and linebacker A.J. Klein were released.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running back Taiwan Jones, guard Ike Boettger, tackle Bobby Hart, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, running back Matt Breida, defensive ends Efe Obada, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Bryan Cox, defensive tackles Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer and Vernon Butler and cornerback Levi Wallace were allowed to hit unrestricted free agency.

Arrivals

Defensive ends Von Miller and Shaq Lawson, defensive tackles DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips, linebacker Marquel Lee, tight end O.J. Howard, running back Duke Johnson, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, quarterbacks Case Keenum and Matt Barkley and guards Rodger Saffold and Greg Mancz.

All except Keenum, who was acquired in a trade with Cleveland, signed as free agents.

Re-signed/restructured

Wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow, center Mitch Morse and cornerback Siran Neal and linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Beane wanted to improve the team's pass rush. Check.

He wanted an upgrade on the interior of the offensive line. Check.

He wanted to get a veteran backup quarterback with winning accomplishments for Josh Allen after losing Trubisky. Check.

He wanted to get younger and more productive across the entire defensive line: Check.

He wanted to add a proven playmaking tight end to sometimes pair with Dawson Knox at the same time and give him some relief when needed. Check.

He wanted a running back better able to contribute in the passing game than Breida, who was allowed to leave in free agency. Check.

This happened even after losing out on free agent J.D. McKissic when he reneged on his verbal commitment and re-signed with the Washington Commanders, as Johnson was more than just a consolation prize.

Beane and coach Sean McDermott still have some work to do to replace Wallace and Klein. Even if they feel that Dane Jackson and Dodson, respectively, are up to the tasks, they will need to add to those positions. And they may need another wide receiver if Sanders doesn't return.

But there's still time. Then there's the NFL Draft, which is widely thought to be teeming with qualified corners and receivers.

Much like the 2021 offseason, the Bills have exceeded all expectations, setting the stage for the draft and a return to St. John Fisher College for training camp for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck more than two years ago.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.