"That's what makes him good,'' Bills coach Sean McDermott explained after the playoff loss to the Bengals, having Stefon Diggs' back.

"That's what makes him good.''

The Buffalo Bills were left having to explain the talents and the passion - and the absence of plays made in their 27-10 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals - of standout receiver Stefon Diggs after he exploded on the sideline during the game and then ditched the locker room afterward.

"That's what makes him good, is what you saw,'' coach Sean McDermott explained after the loss, having Diggs' back. "He's very competitive - like we all are - and we work extremely hard at these jobs be the best we can possibly be.''

Diggs appeared to be upset with QB Josh Allen ... maybe for failing to get him the ball when he was open on a broken play late in the second half. ... or maybe just in general, as the Bills' All-Pro QB managed to lead his team to just one TD (Allen, as a rusher) on this snowy day at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills were completely dominated by the Bengals all afternoon. Diggs finished with just four catches and 35 yards ... though he did have 10 total targets.

Diggs is certainly a player who feeds on and thrives on, at least in part, emotion. But the sideline outburst was a bad look. And the speedy departure from the locker room - with all due respect to the heat-of-the-moment unhappiness - is unprofessional in the sense that it leaves the other guys having to answer media questions that are meant for him.

But McDermott, at least in his press conference, didn't see it that way.

"It hurts,'' he said, "and I wouldn't want a guy that doesn't hurt. He put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line ... and it wasn't good enough.''

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.