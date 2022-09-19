The Buffalo Bills (1-0) continue their run towards the Lombardi Trophy tonight against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans (0-1).

The Titans and Bills played last year on Monday Night Football in Nashville in one of the most entertaining games of the year. The Titans came out on top, but the Bills are looking to change their fortunes tonight.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (1-0) vs. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 7:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,608)

TELEVISION: ESPN

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -8.5

TOTAL: 48 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -450, Titans +350

THE FINAL WORD: Allen on Ken Dorsey's first game as Buffalo's offensive coordinator:

“I think Coach Dorsey called a heckuva game,” Allen said. “It’s his first live action. So I’m proud of him for handling those situations how he did. We were 90% on third down. That’s a recipe for success.”

In-game updates will appear below after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Titans 7

The Bills received the opening kickoff.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Buffalo is driving early, with a rush of 16 yards by Devin Singletary and 10 yards by Josh Allen moving them into Titans' territory.

Allen is moving it through the air as well, finding Dawson Knox for a gain of 12 yards to move into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen connects with Reggie Gilliam out of the backfield for a touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to give the Bills a 7-0 lead with 9:07 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 12 plays, taking 5:53 off the clock.

The Titans will start their drive at their own 25.

Tannehill finds Treylon Burks for a gain of 5 yards but a roughing the passer penalty moves the ball an extra 15 yards, and then Tannehill finds Austin Hooper for 19 yards.

TOUCHDOWN TITANS: Derrick Henry plunges into the end zone from 2 yards out for the touchdown. Bullock's extra point ties the game at 7-7 with 5:23 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 9 plays, taking 3:44 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Allen connects with Diggs to start the drive for an easy gain of 16 yards, and a third down pass attempt falls incomplete due to defensive pass interference to extend the drive.

The Bills go for it on 4th and 1 but the Titans defense reads it perfectly to force the turnover on downs.

The Titans will start their drive at their own 31.

Ryan Tannehill keeps it on a quarterback sneak on 3rd and 1, picking up a first down and bringing an end to the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 7, Titans 7

On 3rd and 14 Tannehill finds Burks over the middle for a gain of 16 to keep the drive alive.

A screen to Woods for a gain of 17 is wiped out by an offensive facemask, pushing Tennessee back to 2nd and 26.

On 3rd and 21 the Titans run another screen but the Bills snuff it out to force a Titans' punt.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 18.

