Titans coach Mike Vrabel knows this year's Bills will be nothing like the team he faced last year

Mike Vrabel knows how easy his Tennessee Titans made it look to beat the Buffalo Bills a year ago to this day, when they won in a 42-16 romp.

The coach also knows last year's injury- and COVID-ravaged Bills squad bears little resemblance to the one the Titans will host Monday night in another game that could have playoff implications.

Sitting atop the AFC South at 3-2, the Titans have a chance to pull even with the AFC East-leading Bills (4-1) in what is shaping up to be a thrilling race for the conference's top record and lone first-round playoff bye in this year's expanded postseason tournament.

Wednesday, in a Zoom conference call with Bills beat reporters, he praised Bills quarterback Josh Allen and practically everyone else who's had a hand in Buffalo's four-game winning streak that includes two shutouts and most recently a 38-20 demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

On Allen, he said: "He's got such good play strength, speed, continuing to grow and understand his offense and what him and [offensive coordinator] Brian [Daboll] want to get done offensively. The schemes have been able to let the receivers and the tight ends work for him and now, this year, the running game."

Vrabel was equally complimentary of Buffalo's top-ranked defense.

"I think they have good players," he said. "I think anybody that [blows out Kansas City on the road], they have good players and they've been together, you know? I mean, these are some familiar faces. On the back end, it starts back there with [safeties Micah] Hyde and [Jordan] Poyer, [cornerback] Tre'Davious [White]. The inside guys, I mean I can remember playing against these guys since I've been here. Now the front's different, but it's young, it's athletic.

"There's some holdovers, but they've got good players. Ed Oliver's very disruptive and they play a lot of guys and they're all effective. [Nickel cornerback] Taron Johnson, his ability to cover and trigger and play the run game and blitz."

Two days earlier, Vrabel told reporters that Allen "looks like a running back with an elite arm. It’s like a wildcat that throws for 350 yards a game."

Suffice to say the coach doesn't expect another lopsided outcome, at least in Tennessee's favor.

