Bills will host conference championship game if they beat Chiefs

The winner of their divisional-round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night will host Cincinnati Bengals for AFC title.

Thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills are one win away from hosting the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1993 season.

The fourth-seeded Bengals today upset top seed Tennessee, 19-16, in the divisional round, which guarantees that the winner of Sunday night's game between the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and third-seeded Bills will host the conference championship game.

Under coach Sean McDermott, who took over in 2017, the Bills are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road in the playoffs.

The upstart Bengals last week came through with their first playoff victory in more than 30 years when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders. They followed that up on Saturday with a great defensive effort that was highlighted by an interception on the team's first play from scrimmage, setting up a field goal that gave them an early lead.

Saturday's game marked the return of Titans running back Derrick Henry from an extended injury absence, but he was limited to 61 yards on 17 carries through the first three quarters.

The Bills fell 33-30 at Tennessee and won 38-20 at Kansas City in the regular season. They did not face the Bengals, who never trailed despite being tied twice in this game.

Despite sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a franchise-record nine times, the Titans' defense succumbed to a late drive that produced a last-second field goal

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.