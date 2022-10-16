Skip to main content

Tony Romo Previews Buffalo Bills at Chiefs With His 1 'Big Question': EXCLUSIVE Video Visit

"The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.'' - CBS' Tony Romo in an exclusive Video Visit previewing Buffalo at Chiefs.
Tony Romo has seen enough of the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs ... and, via our Exclusive Video Visit with the top CBS Sports analyst who will be working today's Week 6 showdown in KC alongside Jim Nantz ...

It seems like Romo cannot wait to see some more.

"I think so,'' Romo tells BillsCentral.com when asked whether this is the "game of the year,'' and then going on to offer a quick Buffalo scouting report.

"You look at these two teams, and I've done 'em both, you go study all the little facets, because that's what's going to make the difference,'' he said. "They are both great on third down. The Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively.

"The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''

Which ever way it plays out, I know this: they are going to Arrowhead, and that's a tough place to play.

Romo also offered his thoughts on another huge Week 6 game, Dallas Cowboys at Eagles on Sunday night.

"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Romo said. "We know what Dak is - an incredible quarterback.''

Get more on that game here, and again, check out the above Video Visit for more from Tony Romo and BillsCentral.com.

