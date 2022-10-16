Cowboys at Eagles: Micah Parsons In A 'Defense-First' NFC East Showdown?

Many thought after the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers and with the news that Dak Prescott was going to be sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a thumb injury, it was "season over.''

Not so fast.

After four weeks, and the outlook is considerably brighter, largely in part to the superb performance of Dan Quinn's defensive unit along with Cooper Rush's ability to stay in his wheelhouse and not turn the ball over.

The Week 6 Sunday night matchup presents both the Cowboys and Eagles with something they haven't faced yet this season: top-notch defensive fronts.

Rush, (in for Prescott maybe just one more time) who has been serviceable, shall we say, and Jalen Hurts, who has done his part for the Eagles, face off against two defenses that love getting to the quarterback.

The Dallas defense is taking all the headlines at the moment, and rightly so. They have the third-best unit in the league (allowing just 14.4 points per game), and they get to the quarterback often, totaling 20 sacks through five games.

The Eagles are seventh in points allowed per game (17.6) while grabbing 16 sacks.

Head coach Mike McCarthy knows that his defense is what is keeping his team moving in the right direction.

"They are definitely the straw that's stirring this drink," McCarthy said. "We felt strongly coming out [of] last year about our group and [we] had a great offseason and everything leading up to this. But, boy, they're just playing lights out."

The other talking point, though, is on the other side of the ball, and this is where it gets interesting. Philadelphia averages 27 points per game, while Dallas, with Cooper Rush, sits at 18th, averaging just 18.6.

CeeDee Lamb, who will play despite a sore hip, will be the primary source of big-play offense for Dallas. Expect Eagles corner Darius Slay to accompany him at times, when he goes on the field, even though the receiver seems less than fazed about matching up on the physical corner.

"It is what it is. If I see him, I see him. If I don't, then I don't," Lamb said on the potential matchup.

And to repeat, Rush will again be under center as antsy Dak Prescott, although listed as limited in practice and his game status as questionable, will miss the showdown.

With both teams ready to show up and show out, the game has everything fans could want or need. Two fierce rivals, outstanding defenses, and a Cowboys backup looking to again put his name up in lights in enemy territory.

A classic awaits. Maybe even a defense-first classic.

