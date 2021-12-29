True worth of Bills' Josh Allen can't be measured by statistics

He'll probably fall short in the NFL MVP race again this year, but he means more and more to the team every week.

Milestones can be a starting point, but quarterback Josh Allen's worth to the Buffalo Bills can't be quantified by sheer numbers.

His teammates and coaches don't know most of the statistics anyway. All they know is that they're glad they're playing with him and not against him each week.

For the record, here's where last year's NFL MVP runner-up stands with two games to play in his fourth season:

Only player in NFL history with 100 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four career seasons.

Ranks first (4,544 in 2020) and third (4,048 this year) on the team's single-season passing yardage list.

Ranks second all-time in the NFL for total touchdowns (131) in first four seasons, trailing only Dan Marino (144).

Only QB in league history with three straight seasons of seven or more rushing TDs.

Owns team's single season records for TD passes (37), passer rating (107.2), completion percentage (69.2) and total TDs (46).

Long before his spectacular effort (314 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, three TD passes, no turnovers) in leading the team to a 33-21 win at New England last Sunday, he had earned the trust of his teammates and coaches as a super hero.

But what Allen and the offense have been able to accomplish over the last 10 quarters, starting at halftime of their overtime loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 12, has some players as fired up as the Bills Mafia.

"It's just like waking up," guard Ryan Bates said. "We're on a roll and we're going to be dangerous down the stretch now. I'll tell you, we've got fire right now. Josh is an unbelievable leader and he ignites that fire ... with everything he does, verbally and physically. It's exciting to watch."

For the record, here are Allen's accomplishments over the last 10 quarters: 73-for-115, 694 yards, eight TD passes, one interception, 154 rushing yards and 88 points.

Included in that was the second-highest scoring output against the Patriots, who own the league's top-ranked scoring defense, this season.

Like Bates, Allen sensed it was time for the offense to wake up. He started to do more to make that happen.

"I think [it was] just the sense of urgency within the season, understanding what we need to do in order to accomplish the goals that we set out for ourselves," Allen said. So it's been fun these last few weeks with how focused we are in practice, how detail-oriented we are in practice and throughout the games. The communication that we've had with each other has been brutally honest, which is really good for this team, and we've got to keep it rolling."

The key words there being "brutally" and "honest," which Allen had to be with himself as well.

Allen played as close to a perfect game as ever on Sunday. Almost all of his incompletions were either throwaways or drops. On the rare instances he was pressured, he never held the ball too long, and the Patriots were denied a sack for the first time as a result.

That's because The man who once dressed like Phil Mickelson for a press conference didn't try to play like him.

For Allen, it was all fairways and greens against New England. He played within his limits, which is all he ever needs to do because his limitations are almost non-existent.

He knew exactly when he could use his athleticism to create something that wasn't there. And exactly when he couldn't.

And he made the correct call every time.

It's a line that's been blurred at times this season, but perhaps no more.

Either way, the coaches and players are going to trust him.

"Four years together," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "I think that he's grown a lot, along with me. We have a great relationship and great trust on and off the field, and I certainly have all the trust in the world in him when he's playing the game, and I want him to play free and aggressive.

"... He knows there's always things to improve, just like every one of us. But certainly, [improvisation] is an element of his game that is a strength, and we will never take that away from him."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.