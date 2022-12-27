Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

DEC 26 'PRAY FOR BUFFALO' Buffalo and the surrounding area have been pounded by a massive blizzard with, in some case, tragic results.

"Please pray for the safety of everybody in Buffalo,'' wrote Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Twitter.

At least 28 people have died during the 2022 blizzard in Western New York.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz acknowledged that number will likely go up.

“There may be more,” Poloncarz said Sunday during a press briefing. “I don’t want to say this is going to be it, because that would be fallacy for me to say that. Because we know there are people stuck in cars for more than two days. And there are people in homes that are below freezing now temperatures.''

The AFC-leading Bills play at Cincinnati next weekend.

DEC 26 TUA OUT AGAIN Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa played poorly in yet another Miami loss on Christmas weekend ... and now he has again been placed in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said it wasn't clear when Tagovailoa was injured in the loss to the Packers, but TV replays showed his head hitting the turf at Hard Rock Stadium late in the second quarter ...