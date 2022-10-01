The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case.

According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.

"The NFL Players Association has exercised its prerogative to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in the Tua Tagovailoa situation last Sunday, per source," PFT reported.

Tagovailoa appeared to sustain a head injury last weekend when he was knocked to the ground by the Bills pass rush, though the Dolphins argued that his wobbly state was the result of a sore back.

With that claim and that clearance - that Tua was not at all concussed, which had he been would have meant a dangerously high risk with him playing in another game just a few weeks later (the Dolphins at Bengals game was on Thursday) - Miami allowed him to play.

And then the Dolphins quarterback was hit violently again, this time by the Bengals on Thursday night, and then was removed from the game and taken away by an ambulance over concerns, which turned out to be justified, that he had sustained a concussion. ... maybe, critics of the league, the team and the doctors argue, a second concussion within just a few days.

