Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Again Vs. Bengals After Buffalo Bills Controversy?

Five days ago, Tua Tagovailoa was victimized by a hit from the Buffalo Bills that has become a cause of controversy.

On Thursday, following that issue for the Miami Dolphins quarterback, it’s happened again - and this time around it figures to be even more controversial.

In Sunday’s Miami win over the Bills, Tua stumbled off the field but returned, Miami insisting he did not sustain a concussion but rather had simply aggravated a back injury.

This time he was carted off after the hit in the second quarter of a game at Cincinnati when defensive lineman Josh Tupou Josh Pupou flung Tagovailoa down hard to the turf.

Tagovailoa stayed down for a time, and the national TV cameras captured frightening pictures of his fingers being locked in an awkward position.

Did Tua truly not sustain a concussion last week? That question lingers. Did Miami, which came in to the Cincy game undefeated, put him in harm’s way by allowing him to play five days later … with him needing to be immobilized on a stretcher, punctuating the seriousness of the issue?

The Bills’ top rival in the AFC East race now faces not only opponents on the field … but also the scrutiny of critics off of it.

