Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller is an "alien'' - and as we go heading into Sunday's Week 5 matchup between the two teams, we assume Tomlin isn't just talking about Miller's wardrobe.

"Some of us are aliens visiting from another planet," Tomlin quipped.

The coach's point? Miller, at 33, is still proving worthy of having signed a massive six-year $120 million deal with the Bills this past offseason.

His work in his first four games? He currently has seven total tackles, three sacks and two passes defended through four games. ... along with the always present intimidation factor that comes with being a future Hall of Famer.

Miller has been a critical piece in terms of not only performance but also of leadership with the Bills, who at 3-1 are tied for the lead in the AFC East.

He's also in the habit of making fashion statements, including his "alien''-looking outfit, send to him courtesy of Beyonce.

Miller jumped to the Bills after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams a year ago. There, he participated in eight games and contributed 31 total tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble before becoming a free agent. The Rams wanted to keep him ... and right about now, Tomlin and his 1-3 rebuilding Steelers - who figure to give rookie QB Kenny Pickett his first NFL start (kickoff for that home contest at Highmark Stadium is scheduled to be at 1 p.m. ET. - probably wish Von had stayed in L.A. ...

Or on whichever planet he is from.

