Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett and Buffalo: How Debut QBs Fare vs. Bills

For his official NFL initiation, Kenny Pickett will face the Mafia.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to grant Pickett, a first-round pick from April's draft, his first NFL start against the Buffalo Bills when the teams do battle at Highmark Stadium this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Pickett made his NFL debut in relief of Mitchell Trubisky when the Steelers fell to the New York Jets at home last weekend.

To date, three lauded first-round quarterbacks have made their respective NFL debuts against the Bills (3-1), though this will be the first time beyond Week 1.

How did they fare?

1990: Jeff George, Indianapolis

(13-of-24, 160 yards, 1 TD)

George's $15 million contract as the top pick of the 1990 NFL Draft seems like pocket change in today's era, but it made him the richest quarterback of the decade as football reached the final stanzas of the last century. The Illinois alum was effective enough ... he planted the seeds for a Colts comeback when he found Stanley Morgan for a 25-yard tally in the third quarter ... but a Bills pass rush gearing up for an AFC dynasty offered a rude welcome to the NFL.

George was sacked three times and one last hit from Cornelius Bennett knocked him out of the game. Indianapolis was unable to recover from his departure and the Bills enjoyed scores from Scott Norwood and Thurman Thomas to earn a 26-10 victory. While the Bills embarked upon a run of four straight Super Bowl appearances, George was destined to appear on seven teams throughout his NFL career. Buffalo was equally unforgiving in the rematch in December, as George threw three interceptions in a 31-7 loss.

1993: Drew Bledsoe, New England

(14-of-30, 148 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT)

Another top pick, Bledsoe is perhaps one of the few things that link fans of the Bills and Patriots after statistically and financially lucrative endeavors between Foxboro (1993-2001) and Western New York (2002-04). It all began when he was granted the Patriots' starting reigns for their 1993 opener in Orchard Park.

Facing a Bills team about to complete their run of AFC championships, it became clear just how much work Bledsoe had to do in his new duties as the Patriots' franchise savior. To his credit, he helped them keep pace early, as his scoring tosses to Ben Coates and Greg McMurtry, as New England was within striking distance via a 17-14 deficit entering the final frame. But Bennett once against haunted a touted freshman thrower, uniting with Bruce Smith for three takedowns. Two Andre Reed touchdown grabs from Jim Kelly and a Russell Copeland punt return tally (not to mention a James Williams interception) allowed Buffalo to coast to a 38-14 triumph.

1998: Ryan Leaf, San Diego

(16-of-31, 192 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT)

You've read enough about the comedy of errors that was the wilted Ryan Leaf era. But for one afternoon, one fleeting, glorious afternoon, the San Diego Chargers felt vindicated by their franchise-altering decision to move up to the second overall pick for Leaf's services, the consolation prize for Indianapolis' choosing of Peyton Manning.

Leaf's stats were by no means eye-popping ... Henry Jones earned two interceptions ... but there was enough promise in what became a 16-14 San Diego victory. Buffalo appeared to seal up momentum when Reed earned a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Doug Flutie but Leaf held his own to the tune of a six-year scoring pass to Bryan Still. The victory was one of only four Leaf earned over 21 starts, earning another the following weekend over Tennessee.

You can follow Geoff Magliocchetti on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE