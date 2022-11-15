There are Buffalo Bills fans who seem to think Von Miller is "too cool for school'' following his review of his new team's draining overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a failure that drops the Bills to 6-3 and to third place in the AFC East.

For a team that just a minute ago was riding high and being universally touted as as the Super Bowl favorite ... well, Bills Mafia doesn't see much "fun'' in that.

But Miller does.

My perspective is like, I had fun,'' said the 34-year-old standout defender. "A crazy game. These are one of the games I’ll talk to my son about when he’s researching and says, ‘Dad, how’d you lose that one?'”

Miller's perspective is appreciated ... in most quarters. He is plunking the fun parts from an arduous day, taking a big-picture approach both to the loss and its position in his career.

None of that means he doesn't feel the same pain as, say, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who during his press conference said the mistake-filled loss is "on my shoulders.''

Rather, it means ... “I’ve been here before,'' Miller said "You’re not going to hear any panic from me. I'm 12 years in (the NFL).''

Overall, Miller said, “I like the position that we’re in. You want to be tested going into the later months.''

The "position''? Buffalo is still a premier contender, and some stumbles along the way are part of the process.

The "test''? Maybe, Miller is suggesting, Buffalo will be better for having experienced and endured those stumbles.

"This is good medicine, man,'' Miller said. "I’m excited to come into the facility on Wednesday… and be a light in the locker and a light to my teammates. We’re in a good spot.''

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.