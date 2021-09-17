Dolphins talking only respect for Bills, not revenge

A look at the Bills from the perspective of this Sunday's opponent.

No member of the Miami Dolphins will forget the last time they played the Buffalo Bills, who romped to a 56-26 victory in the final game of last season.

Not only did the Bills' offense dominate, but their special teams and defense each provided touchdowns before backup quarterback Matt Barkley entered and threw a 56-yard TD pass to Gabriel Davis.

Revenge may not be a motive when the Dolphins host the Bills on Sunday, those 56 points will at least be a part of their motivation.

Here are what the Dolphins have been saying about Sunday's AFC East showdown:

Head coach Brian Flores, on matching up against familiar foe Brian Daboll, the Bills' offensive coordinator with whom he worked in New England for seven seasons:

“The same way we do with every other – we go through our process. Dabes [Daboll] goes through his process. It’s a collaborative effort for our staff to try to put our players in the best positions to have success. The same thing that they’re doing. ... So it’s the players who go out there and either execute or don’t execute. We just do our best to try to put them in good situations. Dabes is doing the same thing. [Head coach] Sean McDermott is another fantastic coach they have over there. He’s doing the same thing. Leslie Frazier, Heath Farwell, they’ve got a good staff. They’ve got good players, and the players are the ones that are on the field executing. We just do our best to put them in good situations. That’s that conversation."

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, on the last meeting:

"Yeah, it definitely left a bitter taste in our mouth last game; but no, we take every game the same way. Same approach. We’re going to have a good game plan for them. I’m sure they’re going to have a good game plan for us. We’ve just got to go out there and execute the game plan."

LB Jerome Baker, on Bills QB Josh Allen:

"He’s one of those quarterbacks who’s going to get better every year and that’s exactly what he’s been doing. He’s Josh Allen, so he’s been doing his thing and he’s definitely going to be a tough challenge for us on Sunday."

WR DeVante Parker, on Bills CB TreDavious White:

"He’s a great corner right there. He’s hard to beat and you just know you have to be on your q’s and p’s against him. Good athlete right there. ... I would say he’s very patient. He’s not going to go for that first move and you’ve got to switch it up against him at all times."

CB Xavien Howard, on the Bills' offense:

"You’ve got to line up against five guys. They’ve got Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie. You’ve got the quarterback also. There’s a lot that they have. It’s going to be a tough battle. You just have to be prepared for it. He can extend plays, run the ball, everything. There’s a lot of stuff that they do well."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.