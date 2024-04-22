Buffalo Bills Fill Receiver, Safety Needs in ESPN Mock Draft
It's not a far-fetched scenario by any means. The Buffalo Bills may be able to turn their Round 1 and Round 2 draft picks into future starters at receiver and safety.
Monday's mammoth mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid has the Bills standing pat at No. 28 and No. 60 overall and selecting a Texas receiver followed by a Georgia safety in those spots.
By the time Buffalo hit the clock in Round 1, five receivers were already selected in Reid's simulation. LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. went to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 15 overall. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to the No. 24 slot where they grabbed Texas product Adonai Mitchell.
The Bills settled for Texas speedster Xavier Worthy, who set the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record, with the late first-round pick.
"Worthy is one of the most explosive receivers in this class, and you might have heard he ran a 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the combine (the best in our records since at least 2003). Even before they dealt Stefon Diggs to Houston, the Bills were connected to the young receiver talent in this draft. Now it's critical they land someone who can make an impact. Worthy's downfield ability pairs well with Josh Allen's arm, and Worthy is also underrated after the catch; 579 of his 1,014 yards last season came once the ball was in his hands," said Reid.
At No. 60 overall, Buffalo nabbed Georgia defender Javon Bullard after the Green Bay Packers selected Utah safety Cole Bishop two picks earlier. Receivers Ricky Pearsall (Florida) and Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky) were chosen back-to-back right after the Bills made their Round 2 selection.
"The Mike Edwards signing is part of the solution at safety after the Bills released Jordan Poyer in early March, but I like the idea of drafting Bullard to pair with Taylor Rapp at the other spot. Bullard has experience at free safety, strong safety and nickel. He broke up eight passes last season and had at least 50 tackles in each of the past two years," said Reid.