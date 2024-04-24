Bills Fans Get a Glimpse of Offseason Workouts Ahead of NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft coming up on Thursday night, excitement is building in Buffalo as Bills fans eagerly anticipate the moves general manager Brandon Beane will make to bolster the roster. While the draft takes center stage this week, the offseason grind never truly stops for professional athletes.
The Bills recently released the first episode of their "Embedded" series, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the team's offseason workouts. This sneak peek is sure to whet the appetites of fans eager to see how their favorite players are preparing for the upcoming season.
The episode highlights some key players, including wide receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrell Bernard. Shakir, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, is seen showcasing his impressive route-running ability and strong hands. Terrell Bernard, another young talent drafted by the Bills in the third round of 2022, is also featured in the episode. Bernard displays his explosiveness and tackling prowess during drills.