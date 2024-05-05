Ranking every Buffalo Bills' WR following 2024 NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills' top-two wide receivers from last season are no longer on the roster.
Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans while Gabe Davis left for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Khalil Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round pick, is the main holdover from a receiving corps that underwent a major offseason makeover.
Free agent Curtis Samuel and second-round selection Keon Coleman are new on the scene, as is former Denver Broncos' second-round speed demon KJ Hamler, who is somewhat of a reclamation project. Veteran Mack Hollins, who signed as a free agent, seems to fit perfectly as a WR4 and special teams regular.
Andy Isabella, another former second-round draft pick, returns to compete for a job while 2023 fifth-rounder Justin Shorter will look to break out after spending his rookie season on the shelf. There's also the recent signings of Quintez Cephus and Chase Claypool, who appears to be more of a camp body than a threat to make the 53-man roster.
With 11 wide receivers under contract, the ensuing competition is surely one to watch. Here are my Bills' wide receiver rankings from most likely to start to most likely to miss the cut. My projections have the Bills keeping six wide receivers on the 53-man roster.
WR1 Curtis Samuel
The versatile weapon enjoyed his most-productive NFL season, statistically speaking, with Joe Brady as the offensive coordinator in Carolina.
WR2 Khalil Shakir
After limited opportunities as a rookie, Shakir stepped up in Year 2 and out-performed Diggs down the stretch.
WR3 Keon Coleman
The team's top draft pick brings size and superb contested catch ability to the unit.
WR4 Mack Hollins
Another tall target who can contribute in a secondary role and possesses useful intangibles.
WR5 Justin Shorter
The Bills' fifth-round pick spent his entire rookie season on Injured Reserve, but can potentially become that tall, downfield receiver who makes up for the loss of Davis.
WR6 KJ Hamler
Hamler, an intriguing addition, has the ability to get behind the defense, but has been limited by injuries for much of his NFL career.
WR7 Tyrell Shavers
Shavers, who fared well during the 2023 NFL Preseason before landing on the Practice Squad the rest of the way, will compete for a roster spot as a depth receiver/special teamer.
WR8 Andy Isabella
Isabella has failed to establish himself since being drafted at No. 62 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, but he did appear in two regular season games for Buffalo last year.
WR9 Quintez Cephus
The Detroit Lions' 2020 fifth-round selection receives a chance to revive his career following a one-year gambling-related suspension.
WR10 Bryan Thompson
After going undrafted in 2023, Thompson signed with the Bills in May and spent the ensuing season on the Practice Squad.
WR11 Chase Claypool
Claypool has talent, but this could be the last chance for an underachiever who has shown an attitude problem at times.