Former NFL Quarterback likes Bills' WR Keon Coleman 'better than Xavier Worthy'
The Buffalo Bills aren't the only ones who see it this way.
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, an NBC Sports analyst and podcaster, sees no problem with the Bills passing on Texas receiver Xavier Worthy in favor of Florida State's Keon Coleman.
"I do like the Bills' draft. I love Keon Coleman at 33," said Simms on a post-draft episode of the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. "I do like Keon Coleman, overall, better than Xavier Worthy. Keon Coleman, to me, is going to be more every down, more consistent use."
After trading out of Round 1, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs' use the Bills' original selection on Worthy, Buffalo opened Round 2 by drafting Coleman. The 6-foot-3 Coleman, who weighs 213 pounds and has a 78-inch wingspan, boasts a noticeably large catch radius.
"Huge human being, awesome route runner. One of the best route runners in the draft," said Simms. "With the ball in his hands, he can make people miss, he can break tackles. He has the chance to be the best jump ball, 50-50, back shoulder receiver in all of football. They needed that."
Simms suggested that the size of Buffalo's featured pass-catchers will cause problems for opponents. Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, two targets trusted by quarterback Josh Allen, will likely play significant roles in the passing game.
"Now, you got the two tight ends on the field and this guy. I think two tight ends is going to be a normal part of their offense. This guy, he's as big as a small tight end in some cases," said Simms.
Listening to Simms leads one to believe that Coleman will quickly become one of Allen's favorites.
"I think he's perfect for a Josh Allen, because, Josh Allen, even when you're covered, you're not covered, and that's where this guy's gonna come in handy," said Simms.