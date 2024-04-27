Watch Bills Draft Pick Keon Coleman "My Dream Came True...Ready To Be A Buffalo Bill"
Buffalo Bills selected Florida State Receiver Keon Coleman who messaged Bills Mafia
Welcome to Buffalo Keon Coleman!
The 6'4' 215 lbs receiver from Florida State is expected to contribute immediately as a big body target for QB Josh Allen. With the exit of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, there 100+ targets available for Coleman.
In 12 games for undefeated Florida State Coleman had 50 receptions, 658 receiving yards (13.2 per catch and 11 receiving touchdowns.
In an interview immediately following his selection by the Bills, Coleman stated, "I have been chasing this dream since I came out of the womb...my dream came true today, just ready to be a Buffalo Bill and get to work."
