Buffalo Bills Draft Pick 6'4" Keon Coleman Will Become Key Red Zone Presence For Josh Allen
The Bills finally made a pick in 2024 selecting standout Florida State Wide receiver Keon Coleman.
The Buffalo Bills get on the draft board selecting a much needed and anticipated wide receiver with the 33rd overall pick. Keon Coleman the huge playmaker from Florida State was the selection. At just 20 years old, Coleman has the size and ability to play the X receiver position and become a key target for Josh Allen. He can also will contribute on special teams as a punt retruner.
- 6' 4", 215 lbs
- 5/17/2003 (20)
- Florida St
- Junior
- Hometown: Opelousas, LA
- Drafted: 2024: Rd 2, Pk 33 (BUF)
2023 Florida State Stats:
- First-team All-ACC WR, All-Purpose and Special Teams
- First FSU player to win all three first-team awards in the same season
- Ranked third in the FBS with 300 punt return yards (25-12.0 per)
- 50 receptions
- 658 receiving yards (13.2 per)
- 11 receiving TDs
- Started 12 games
- helped his team to an undefeated regular season in 2023
NFL Combine stats
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.61 Seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.54 Seconds
- Vertical Jump: 38’’
- Broad Jump: 10’ 7’’
- Arm Length: 32 1/8’’
- Hand 9 3/8’’
RELATED: Keon Coleman: Three Things to Know about FSU Receiver
Coleman's 40 time scared some teams away, but he plays extremely fast for his size. Coleman brings big-play ability. Check out his ridiculous one-handed catch in Saturday's game against Syracuse with Coleman going airborne over his defender to bring down the pass:
Strengths
- Massive presence, size, frame and wingspan
- Dominated his competition with physicality at the line of scrimmage and in contested-catch situations.
- impressive leaping ability
- ability to overpower his way to the ball, particularly in the red zone.
Related: What Draft Experts are Saying About Bills’ selection of Keon Coleman
Weaknesses
- Needs improved footwork both when releasing at the line of scrimmage and when coming out of his breaks during the route
- Doesn’t have the elite top-end speed of other top receivers in the class
Published |Modified