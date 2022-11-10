Bryan Bresee | Clemson

Bresee has all the physical tools and traits to be a stud defensive lineman in the NFL. His athleticism is a mismatch on the inside, and he has significant power to mix his attack up. He is the ideal mold of a modern interior defensive lineman and brings plenty of versatility with his usage upfront.

However, injuries have been an issue for Bresee playing only 371 snaps over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Nevertheless, he has managed to stay healthy this season, showing all that promise that had him pegged as a first-round prospect. With the continued development of his technique, he could find himself selected in the top 10.

Round 1 Option.

Tyler Davis | Clemson

Davis is another Clemson defensive lineman that hasn't shown his full potential because of injuries. His first year was excellent, but that got quickly derailed, and he has yet to really step up and offer that caliber of play again. This season, he is showing closer to that caliber, but still not quite there, but the good news is, he is trending up.

There are technical issues that need to be corrected, from pad-level and hand usage to his footwork, but those are more consistency issues than lacking there. His past injuries will be the concern until he can get medically cleared by NFL teams with no lingering issues if that happens.

Round 1/Round 2 option.

Gervon Dexter | Florida

Dexter has the perfect combination is size, length, athleticism, and power to be a tremendous player in the NFL. The issue is he doesn't use it consistently. That will raise many eyebrows during the scouting process because he has all he needs to be a truly dominant college player, but his overall production has dipped from the 2021 season.

The physical traits are there, and he looks to have a good foundation in his technique. That means the question that will be asked about his lack of domination is, does he sustain effort in every play? There isn't much time left for Dexter to answer that question, and the 2021 NFL Draft showed you could have all the tools, but if your effort is questioned on the defensive line, you're going to fall.

Round 2/Round 3 option.

Siaki Ika | Baylor

Ika is tremendous, but his position may see him fall a bit. He is a nose tackle only. However, he can get after the quarterback, with 45 pressures over the past two seasons. Coming in at nearly 360 pounds, he can be a difference-maker on the defensive line, but he needs to show his ability as a pass rusher consistently.

For how big he is, there also needs to be improvements to his holding the line and shedding blocks, as well as his overall tackling, with five missed tackles so fast this season and five all of last season. The tools and traits are eye-catching, but the football player still needs a lot of work.

Round 3 option.

Mazi Smith | Michigan

Throughout the draft process, Smith will be nailed for his lack of length, as it changes how he has to win in the NFL. There is a lot of power in his punch and hands, and he can control blocks when engaged. The issue is interior offensive linemen in the NFL are getting longer, which can significantly impact his ability to use that strength.

Factoring in his limited versatility on the defensive line, he is a talented player who will likely fall in the draft. He can still work in the NFL, but his limitations add to the developmental work he needs with having to find a new way to win consistently at a higher level.

Round 3 option.