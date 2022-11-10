Broncos' Roster Holes: 5 Draft Prospects at Each Key Position
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos had only five selections in the 2023 NFL draft, with none before the third round. Now, after trading Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos have a first-round pick, which originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers.
With the new first-round pick and two third-rounders, Denver has a chance to walk away with some good prospects from the upcoming class. The Broncos also have more of an ability to move around in the draft, with that first-round selection being an option to move down from.
The Broncos are a team with plenty of needs at multiple positions, especially with their depth. But, unfortunately, every position lacks depth, making every position a need.
That said, seven positions stand out above the rest as the significant needs on the team. Of course, some of these issues will be filled in free agency, but if the NFL draft rolls around, and the Broncos still need help, these players can work.
There is a lot of time between now and the draft, so there still can be a lot of movement, not to mention that some who made this list may not even declare for the 2023 NFL draft for one reason or another.
Offensive Tackles
Broderick Jones | Georgia
Jones has NFL size and length and carries his weight extremely well. He should impress at the Underwear Olympics, otherwise known as the NFL Scouting Combine. He has good power and lateral agility to offer up scheme versatility and versatility to play four of the five spots on the offensive line in a pinch.
Playing at Georgia, he has faced off against some tough edge defenders and consistently holds his own, despite needing a lot of work to improve his technique. His hands stay low, and his placement is all over the place. If he can improve his hand technique and stop his scattershot punch, he would easily be a top 10 pick in the draft.
Round 1 option.
Paris Johnson Jr | Ohio State
While his massive teammate gets a lot of attention, Johnson is the significantly better prospect. He has enough scheme versatility to stick through changes on the coaching staff, but his best system will be a zone system that takes advantage of his athleticism and movement skills.
There needs to be an improvement in protecting the outside lane by speeding up his kick slide and the overall timing of his kicks. Working on attack recognition will also be a must, as he falls victim to stunts and twists whenever they are thrown his way practically. Nevertheless, there is so much to love with Johnson's game that teams needing a tackle in round one should watch him closely.
Round 1 option.
Darnell Wright | Tennessee
Wright has some great technique and is one of the more technically advanced tackles in the class. In addition, his body composition can be cleaned up by dropping some bad weight, which could help his laggy movement skills.
Wright's power is exceptional, and his anchor is nearly impossible to break through with a direct attack. However, his bend and leverage need work, and his feet can be pretty heavy when moving, which can benefit from dropping some of that bad weight. There is still plenty of room to grow for Wright, but he also has one of the higher floors in this class.
Round 1/Round 2 option.
Anton Harrison | Oklahoma
Harrison has the NFL body type, and the scary thing is he has plenty of room on his frame to add more mass/bulk. He is athletic and moves exceptionally well while having long arms with good power to drive off the line.
His upper body technique has a good foundation, but he needs to build from nothing with his footwork and lower body technique. The bend he displays is great and consistent, rarely getting high in his stance. With some room on his frame, spending time in the weight room to get stronger, to help with his consistency driving off the line, would be a critical developmental point for him.
Round One/Two option.
Jaelyn Duncan | Maryland
Duncan has good power and good enough athleticism to offer up good scheme versatility. The concern he has is blocking the outside shoulder lane and his inconsistencies there. Those issues have led to some discussions about moving him to guard for the NFL, despite having the NFL frame as a tackle.
There is a bad habit of grabbing when he is losing his rep, that will be a more significant concern at the NFL level. Also, his kick slide has to speed up and improve the technique if he is going to last at tackle in the NFL.
Round 2 option
Cornerback
Kelee Ringo | Georgia
Ringo is the most versatile corner in the class, and the scheme doesn't matter whatsoever. While he will make a living on the boundary, he has the needed traits to thrive as a nickel corner as well. He is such an explosive, twitched-up athlete that he can do whatever is asked of him.
However, his technique is lacking, and he gets away with a lot because of the athleticism that he brings. To cement himself as the top corner, he has to show improvement and consistency with the technique. Corners can't survive long in the NFL off athleticism alone.
Round 1 option.
Cam Smith | South Carolina
Smith is a fierce competitor that gives every rep everything he has, including the run game. Of the corners in this class, Smith is by far the best run defender of the group and will consistently come down to throw his weight around. In coverage, he stays patient and balanced to mirror receivers, with a good sense of what's happening around him for zone coverages.
Despite his willingness as a run defender, the results are not consistent. His tackling technique needs to be cleaned up, and he needs to work on being a consistent wrap-up tackler instead of going for the feet and getting sidestepped. He also has a tendency to work his upper body out of sync with his lower body. That said, his size, physicality, and leadership are why he is viewed as a top 2 corner in the class.
Round 1 option.
Joey Porter Jr | Penn State
Porter has outstanding press technique and will likely find himself limited to press-man coverages. His length is insane, and he will challenge the catch point while in another state as a result. While some traits carry over from scheme to scheme, to play off-coverage or in zone, he severely lacks in key areas.
There is a significant delay in his ability to transition, and he doesn't have the quick feet to cover those issues. It will often take him extra steps to gather himself, giving the receiver a second of extra time to get open. When it comes to zone, he doesn't have the best sense to match receivers when working in his zone.
Round 1 option.
Christian Gonzalez | Oregon
Gonzales is a tall and long corner that some Broncos fans may be familiar with after spending time at the University of Colorado. His technique when playing press is great, with outstanding timing on his punch to disrupt receivers off the line. Additionally, with how long he is, he uses it extremely well throughout the phases of coverage.
Gonzales' ball tracking is the biggest issue and can lead to him giving up untimely catches, and he doesn't have the timing down. There are also issues in the run game; he needs to use his size and physicality a little better. However, he has the size, length, and physicality to be a desired corner in the NFL.
Round 1/Round 2 option.
Clark Phillips III | Utah
There is good versatility with Phillips in terms of scheme and where he lines up because of how much of a quick, twitchy, explosive athlete he is. In addition, his recovery speed is outstanding, and he will often get himself back into position if he loses early or bites on a fake.
There is a concern if he has the size to hold up on the boundary in the NFL, and his length has been an issue in defending the catch point and as a tackler. He is more than willing to be physical, but his body type doesn't always match his desire.
Round 2 option.
Edge Defenders
Isaiah Foskey | Notre Dame
Foskey was a dynamic pass rusher that didn't have a place on early downs, but he has shown tremendous improvement against the run to be an every-down player. While there is still room to grow as a run defender, he isn't a liability as he once was. In addition, there is a good frame on Foskey to add some added muscle to improve his strength, which would help him improve overall.
On passing downs, Foskey can get after the quarterback or be part of disguises to catch quarterbacks off-guard by dropping into coverage. He is a fluid athlete that plays with good balance and footwork. With his athleticism and explosiveness, Foskey is one of the top edges in the class.
Round 1 option.
Tyree Wilson | Texas Tech
Wilson has the size of a tweener in the modern NFL, where he isn't truly an edge but also not an interior defensive lineman, but he can be a starting edge defender in the NFL. In addition, he has exceptional length and a well-built, ready-made frame for the NFL.
He can line up all over the defensive front with his size and get after the quarterback. He has to be more efficient as a pass rusher, which he is showing so far this season. His athleticism is top-notch, which is why he offers up scheme and positional versatility, despite having that tweener size.
Round 1 option.
Derrick Hall | Auburn
Thick. Hall is extremely thick from top to bottom and has tremendous power on his frame to hold his anchor on the edge. A tremendous first step puts Hall in a position to succeed every rep from the snap.
Hall is the type of edge rusher who can move around and attack from wherever there are issues, which can limit his overall effectiveness. He doesn't play with leverage very well, and he doesn't have all the tools as an edge to be versatile with his rush plan. When you add the technical issues to the limitations, Hall is an edge that will take a year or two before being ready to start.
Round 2 option.
B.J. Ojulari | LSU
Coming out of college, Ojulari should be a pass rush specialist, as there are significant concerns about his play as a run defender. He doesn't have the ideal size, length, or strength to hold his own to where he isn't a liability at the NFL level.
As a pass rusher, he is quick and explosive, with a good bend to get around the arch. His technique has a good base, and there is a good mix of pass-rush moves in his arsenal. However, if he can't develop as a run defender, he will be limited as a pass rush specialist in the NFL.
Round 2/Round 3 option.
Nolan Smith | Georgia
Smith was one of the top four edges in the class before he tore his pectoral. Now the question is, how far does he fall? As a player, he is immensely talented and physical. There are no questions about his effort, motor, or desire when on the football field.
He is a punishing defender who needs to work on his leverage when attacking. Time also needs to be spent to get him stronger against the run game. Smith will carry that tweener label, but with how NFL teams move edges around, it isn't as big of an issue as it once was. The pectoral is the issue now.
Round 2/Round 3 option.* (*Due to pectoral).
Interior Offensive Line
Peter Skoronski | Northwestern
Skoronski plays tackle at Northwestern, but he is far below the length requirement NFL teams have, and that will likely get him pushed inside. Unlike Rashawn Slater, who also lacked long arms, it is a consistent issue with Skoronski on tape and why he should be kicked inside.
The fundamentals are phenomenal with Skoronski, and he consistently does the right thing with his technique and plays. There is a versatility to his game, as he can play tackle in a pinch, but he also has experience as a center. Putting him at guard will also help protect his issues keeping athletic edge defenders from straining the arch to the quarterback.
Round 1 option.
Andrew Vorhees | USC
Vorhees can play four spots on the offensive line, though he does project best staying inside as a guard on either side. What he brings to the table the most is a tremendous blocking asset in the run game. When working the run game, he is a straight-up mauling monster and rarely loses his reps.
Vorhees has that nasty streak in the run game, and it also shows up consistently in pass protection. While he is a mauler on the ground, he isn't a liability as a pass protector. That is where he needs to improve the most, but they are primarily due to technical lapses.
Round 1/Round 2 option.
O'Cyrus Torrence | Florida
Torrence is a massive guard that eats up a lot of space inside, weighing nearly 350 pounds. He can use a good weight loss plan to drop some of the bad weight he carries on his frame, but not too much, as having him between 330-340 pounds is ideal.
Torrence needs to be more consistent with his pass protection, and he can be late with timing, leading to those consistency issues. There is no denying the power he brings in the run game, but he has decent enough movement skills to work with. His best scheme would be concepts keeping plays between the tackles.
John Michael Schmitz | Minnessota
The lone center to make the five interior offensive linemen, Schmitz has enough versatility to play either guard spot. However, with his football IQ and ability to diagnose defenses pre-snap, you want him as the centerpiece of your offensive line. In addition, he has the physical traits to work in any scheme with good lateral agility and enough power, though zone-based schemes are a better fit.
He has only been a center in college, but the build and style can translate to guard in the NFL, which is where the belief in versatility stems from. On outside runs, he needs to be more consistent in hitting his landmarks with timing, and the same is true when climbing vertically.
Round 3/Round 3 option.
Layden Robinson | Texas A&M
Robinson will project best in an inside zone-based running scheme, but he has enough traits to work with most other concepts as well, except anything asking him to move far laterally. He has tight hips and heavy feet, which can really hurt his lateral range. Moving vertically, however, and climbing to the second level, the issues are not as prevalent.
There is a good technique when he does pull that limit the negative impact on his heavy feet. He stays tight to the line and hits his landmarks quite well. It would be nice if he played meaner with more finish to his game, but he has the traits to be a fine starting guard in the NFL.
Round 3 option.
Wide Receiver
Quentin Johnston | TCU
Johnston is a big-body receiver that uses his size well and brings plenty of physicality to the position. However, he has surprising speed and quick acceleration to catch corners sleeping. It can make him extremely difficult to cover because he can throw a variety of ways to beat the corner their way.
He does help corners out as he plays with a high pad level and has plenty of tells through his route running. However, his route running isn't crisp, even when factoring in his size. There needs to be work put in to improve there, but more so cutting out the tells to his routes.
Round 1 option.
Jordan Addison | USC
Addison is a dynamic receiver that does a tremendous job of setting himself up for success with the football before he makes the catch. In addition, he brings the explosive play-making ability to the offense, either by attacking deep or working after the catch. The type of receiver Addison is can be the best friend of an NFL quarterback.
As a lighter receiver, Addison isn't the most physical and can be challenged easily by physical corners. As a result, it might force some teams to view him as a slot-only receiver. However, that shouldn't drastically impact his value as the type of play-maker he is, works so well in the modern NFL with what teams are doing in coverage.
Round 1 option.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Ohio State
Smith-Njigba has a high football IQ and reads coverages, and the corners level so well. His route running is top-notch, and he has been one of the smoothest receiver prospects over recent years. The technique and nuances of a route runner are refined and ready-made for the NFL.
It's good that he is such a good route runner and gets separation there, as his burst is just fine, and he doesn't have great speed. Getting to his top speed can take a few steps, as his accelerator isn't great either. Having developed route running and the nuances down were necessary because of the limitations elsewhere.
Round 1 option.
Jalin Hyatt | Tennessee
Dynamic is Hyatt's middle name. He has proven to be one of the most dynamic receivers in college football this year and shooting up boards. His ability to adjust his routes, with exceptional ball tracking, can cover up bad throws from the quarterback.
With soft and reliable hands, Hyatt has more to offer than a deep threat at the NFL. However, the offense does a lot to get him open, and it won't be as common in the NFL. There will also be a concern over how light Hyatt is, being listed under 180 pounds while standing at six-foot flat. Can he work outside the slot or when being challenged off the snap? Both have yet to be seen with consistency.
Round 2 option.
Rashee Rice | SMU
Coming from a school that has pumped out multiple NFL receivers in recent years, including Courtland Sutton, Rice is the next prospect to catch the attention of scouts. He has tremendous size at 6-foot-3 and weighs just over 200 pounds. His length matches the height, and he uses it all exceptionally well to block the catch point.
Drops were an issue in 2020, but he quickly put the work in to cut down on that issue. He has the versatility to attack from all over the formation, but his route tree isn't the most developed coming into the NFL. Offenses can use Rice in multiple ways, and he is working his way up in a tough receiver class.
Round 2 option.
Off-Ball Linebacker
Trenton Simpson | Clemson
Simpson is a do-it-all linebacker that plays as a safety, edge, and stack linebacker. When he is kept clean, he will make plays against the run and as a pass rusher. However, his game has serious issues when taking on blocks and getting stuck on blocks. Sometimes, he will lose focus in the run game and overpursue or hit the wrong lane.
There are many comparisons to Micah Parsons, but Simpson is smaller than Parsons and has to win in very different ways than Parsons. There is also more to work with in coverage with Simpson than with Parsons coming out of college.
Round 1 option.
Drew Sanders | Arkansas
Before Sanders transferred to Arkansas, he was playing edge at Alabama. Arkansas moved him to a downhill off-ball linebacker role, and he has thrived. He has excellent height and length, standing at 6-foot-5, but that height can also be an issue with leverage against climbing blockers in the running game.
Sanders is exceptionally physical as a defender and can block up blocks when combing downhill, and he has lived in the backfield with 11 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks so far this season. His height is a boost to close windows in the passing game, but he doesn't do great there outside of shallow zones. So there are two paths for Sanders: he bulks up and makes a living at the edge, or he learns to play with lower leverage against the run and stays off-ball.
Round 2 option.
Henry To'o To'o | Alabama
To'o To'o is consistently praised for his football IQ, leadership, and the play matches. His IQ constantly shows when working in coverage, especially zone, and he has a natural feel and sense of what is happening around him. However, he doesn't have the ideal size for linebackers, which works against him with engaging and shedding blocks.
His athleticism is great and such a boost against the run laterally, but when it comes time to drive to make the play, there needs to be an improvement for the NFL. If he can go to a team that can do a tremendous job of keeping blockers engaged and To'o To'o free, he can be a tremendous player.
Round 2/Round 3 option.
Jack Campbell | Iowa
Campbell has an old-school linebacker look and feels when watching him play. His play downhill is reminiscent of what the NFL coveted 10-15+ years ago, but the concern is how well he will fit in the modern NFL. There are some coverages he can play quite well, like short and shallow zone coverages that don't have him dropping too far from the line of scrimmage.
When Campbell gets into space, he can get a little lost and doesn't have the best awareness of what is happening around him. Without great range as a player, both vertically and laterally, he might find himself as part of a rotation at the linebacker position with contributions to special teams. Whatever the case, what Campbell does well, he does exceptionally well, and he has the qualities teams covet in their locker room.
Round 3/Round 4 option.
Noah Sewell | Oregon
The younger brother to NFL players Penei and Nephi Sewell, Noah has had the spotlight on him for a while. He will make multiple exciting plays in a game that can make your jaw drop. However, he lacks consistency in his game, and with that spotlight on him, the weaknesses of his game have become abundantly clear.
While his burst is great, he doesn't have great speed to chase down plays that get out of his ideal range. However, he does a much better job working downhill between the tackles, and his quickness to trigger downhill is phenomenal. There are some good moments in coverage, but his play overall has been a significant concern for Oregon and is one lousy check against him for the NFL.
Round 3/Round 4 option.
Interior Defensive Line
Bryan Bresee | Clemson
Bresee has all the physical tools and traits to be a stud defensive lineman in the NFL. His athleticism is a mismatch on the inside, and he has significant power to mix his attack up. He is the ideal mold of a modern interior defensive lineman and brings plenty of versatility with his usage upfront.
However, injuries have been an issue for Bresee playing only 371 snaps over the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Nevertheless, he has managed to stay healthy this season, showing all that promise that had him pegged as a first-round prospect. With the continued development of his technique, he could find himself selected in the top 10.
Round 1 Option.
Tyler Davis | Clemson
Davis is another Clemson defensive lineman that hasn't shown his full potential because of injuries. His first year was excellent, but that got quickly derailed, and he has yet to really step up and offer that caliber of play again. This season, he is showing closer to that caliber, but still not quite there, but the good news is, he is trending up.
There are technical issues that need to be corrected, from pad-level and hand usage to his footwork, but those are more consistency issues than lacking there. His past injuries will be the concern until he can get medically cleared by NFL teams with no lingering issues if that happens.
Round 1/Round 2 option.
Gervon Dexter | Florida
Dexter has the perfect combination is size, length, athleticism, and power to be a tremendous player in the NFL. The issue is he doesn't use it consistently. That will raise many eyebrows during the scouting process because he has all he needs to be a truly dominant college player, but his overall production has dipped from the 2021 season.
The physical traits are there, and he looks to have a good foundation in his technique. That means the question that will be asked about his lack of domination is, does he sustain effort in every play? There isn't much time left for Dexter to answer that question, and the 2021 NFL Draft showed you could have all the tools, but if your effort is questioned on the defensive line, you're going to fall.
Round 2/Round 3 option.
Siaki Ika | Baylor
Ika is tremendous, but his position may see him fall a bit. He is a nose tackle only. However, he can get after the quarterback, with 45 pressures over the past two seasons. Coming in at nearly 360 pounds, he can be a difference-maker on the defensive line, but he needs to show his ability as a pass rusher consistently.
For how big he is, there also needs to be improvements to his holding the line and shedding blocks, as well as his overall tackling, with five missed tackles so fast this season and five all of last season. The tools and traits are eye-catching, but the football player still needs a lot of work.
Round 3 option.
Mazi Smith | Michigan
Throughout the draft process, Smith will be nailed for his lack of length, as it changes how he has to win in the NFL. There is a lot of power in his punch and hands, and he can control blocks when engaged. The issue is interior offensive linemen in the NFL are getting longer, which can significantly impact his ability to use that strength.
Factoring in his limited versatility on the defensive line, he is a talented player who will likely fall in the draft. He can still work in the NFL, but his limitations add to the developmental work he needs with having to find a new way to win consistently at a higher level.
Round 3 option.
While it is only one first-round pick, it opens up many possibilities with what the Broncos can do. Denver follows that up with two third-round picks, which the team can use to move around the draft as well. Then there is the option of more player trades for more picks.
Where will the Broncos go? Where do you want them to go? Sound off in the comment section below.
