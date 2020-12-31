SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

5 Cornerback Prospects Broncos Could Target in 2021 Draft

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos have a major hole at cornerback and it could only get worse this offseason. Odds are, the corner position is one the Broncos will prioritize highly in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Who are the names, as DraftSZN is officially set to kick off, Broncos Country should know? I've scouted the 2021 class and based off what Vic Fangio demands from the position in his scheme, here are the five corners know. 

  1. Caleb Farley | Virginia Tech
  2. Eric Stokes | Georgia
  3. Derion Kendrick | Clemson
  4. Jaycee Horn | South Carolina
  5. Israel Mukuamu | South Carolina

What's next for the Broncos heading into Week 1? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Why do these five corners rise above the pack for the Broncos? I break that down in-depth in the video above. 

A.J. Bouye's missed time with injuries, his six-game suspension, and his not-so-good play could see him stripped of his Broncos uniform and back on the street. It would be a painless move because Bouye has no guaranteed money left on his deal. The Broncos' salary cap dollars could be better spent elsewhere.

This secondary was hit hard when it lost Bryce Callahan, who was a Pro Bowl snub and playing at an All-Pro level as the Broncos' nickel corner. Rookie Essang Bassey was also injured and lost for the season. 

These injuries, combined with Bouye's suspension, have exposed the depth, or lack thereof, at the Broncos' corner position, rendering it a massive roster need.

Rookie Michael Ojemudia has had his ups and downs with the potential to still be a capable No. 2 boundary corner, with Callahan as the nickel and Bassey as the fourth. What the Broncos are lacking is obvious — a true No. 1 boundary corner.

The 2021 draft has plenty of big names, but not all of them are the best scheme fit for Fangio. Over his years in the NFL, Fangio has shown he will pass on top corner talents that don't fit his philosophy to take great scheme fits later on. 

Remember, in the video above, I break down the five corners who either fit the scheme Fangio runs or could fit in Denver. These five prospects aren't all first-round-caliber, but there is some top talent that fit and could see Fangio take a corner on Day 1 of the draft. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fangio Uncorks Ominous Warning to Jerry Jeudy After 5-Drop Performance

Vic Fangio had a message for Jerry Jeudy following Week 16's ugly performance.

Chad Jensen

by

JackBolly

Broncos Advised to 'Fix' Team by Acquiring Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Denver should "legitimately press" Drew Lock.

Zack Kelberman

by

Breed

Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLAC. Can the Broncos sweep the Chargers for the second straight year?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Broncos Urged to Fire Pat Shurmur, Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as OC

Here's an idea.

Zack Kelberman

by

hoggie

Broncos Country Lashes Out at Elway, Fangio Over State of Team

With the team sitting at 5-9 heading into Week 16, Broncos fans uncorked on John Elway and Vic Fangio.

Chad Jensen

by

DMaish

Biggest Winners & Losers in Broncos' 19-16 Loss to Chargers Revealed

The Broncos dropped their 10th loss of the season in L.A. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Luke Patterson

by

JayHollis73

These 3 Factors Will Determine if Broncos Stick With Drew Lock as 2021 QB

Are the Broncos of a mind to give Drew Lock one more year as the starter? Here are three factors that'll answer that question.

BobMorris

by

broncoseer

Jerry Jeudy Has Blunt Response to Dropping 5 Passes in Loss to Chargers

A football first for the No. 15 overall pick.

Zack Kelberman

by

MileHiJ

Drew Lock's Red-Zone INT in L.A. a 'Microcosm' of his Season According to Vic Fangio

Vic Fangio was none too pleased with Drew Lock's careless red-zone interception in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Luke Patterson

by

Little Phil

Vegas Gives Curious Odds of Drew Lock Returning as Broncos' Starting QB in 2021

The Vegas crystal ball answered the burning question on the minds of Broncos Country. Will Drew Lock be the starter again in 2021?

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17