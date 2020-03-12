Injured WR Laviska Shenault Still Receiving First-Round Buzz Despite not Working Out at CU's Pro Day

Boulder — Scouts from all 32 NFL teams flocked to the University of Colorado on Wednesday for the Pac 12 school's pro day. The Denver Broncos were of course among those teams in attendance, led by Director of College Scouting Brian Stark.

While teams kept a close eye on projected second- or third-round linebacker Davion Taylor, two other Buffaloes may have climbed up draft boards, even though one did not participate.

Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR

A DeSoto, Texas native, Shenault is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver who has captivated the nation with his playmaking ability. In 2019, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 performer and the Zach Jordan Award winner as the Buffs' Most Valuable Player.

During Shenault’s collegiate career, he was featured in all three wide receiver positions and took many direct snaps as a rusher. He logged 149 career receptions for 1,943 yards, averaging 13 yards per catch and scoring 10 touchdowns. Shenault also had 42 rushing attempts for 280 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

Known in Colorado as ‘Viska,’ the talented play-maker is a fan-favorite in his community. Last month at the NFL Combine, though he was dealing with a core muscle injury, he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and bench pressed 17 reps of 225 pounds.

Following the Combine, Shenault underwent surgery to repair that nagging core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone. He’s expected to be a full participant for the rookie mini-camp of whichever team drafts him, along with OTAs.

At CU’s pro day, Shenault was in attendance to support his Buffs teammates as they worked out for NFL scouts. Although he was unable to participate in drills, the hottest buzz coming out of Boulder is that teams are currently projecting him to be a late first-rounder.

After announcing surgery, it was thought by many in the scouting community that Shenault’s stock would fall to the second or third round. Instead, he continues to intrigue teams that need a dynamic and versatile play-maker.

If the Broncos land an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft, there’s the potential for Shenault to fall to the second round and into the team's grasp. Or, Denver could trade back into the late-first round using the surplus of draft capital that they’ve acquired (currently 11 picks.

Steven Montez, QB

After red-shirting in 2015, Montez was a four-year starting quarterback for the Buffs. Standing 6-foot-5, and weighing 230 pounds, he earned Colorado’s John Mack Award as the team’s most outstanding player for the second time (previously sophomore year).

Montez was also a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. At CU, he threw for 9,710 yards, with a 62.4 completion percentage, 63 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. Known for his athleticism and mobility, he logged 343 rush attempts for 960 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per rush and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Montez played in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was one of 17 college quarterbacks invited to the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and had a 33-inch vertical jump.

At the Combine, he finished in the top-7 among QBs in the broad jump, cone drill, and 20-yard shuttle. Montez has spent the last month training with QB consultant Jordan Palmer in southern California. Palmer also works with projected first pick of the draft Joe Burrows (LSU), and has previously consulted NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and Denver's own Drew Lock.

During CU’s pro day, Montez showcased his strong arm and mobility. As Palmer directed the routes and throws for the former Buff, scouts took note of Montez’s improved footwork in his drops (3-step and 5-step). He uses a strong and quick wrist snap that allows his throws to be released quickly.

During short-to-mid routes, Montez consistently delivered passes with pinpoint accuracy and precision, though it's important to note it was against air. He showed his agility and quick feet maneuvering from the pocket putting touch on deep routes. Montez can use his raw athleticism and fearless nature to extend plays often throwing on the run.

Currently projected to be a fifth to sixth-round draft pick, Montez had a quality pro day, demonstrating poise and confidence. While the Broncos aren’t in the market for a rookie QB in the draft, Montez is an intriguing prospect to many NFL teams. With the newest trend of position-less players, Montez has the physicality and athleticism to be utilized like the New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill.

