Explosive LB Davion Taylor Draws Broncos' Attention at CU Buffs' Pro Day

Boulder — Davion Taylor is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from the University of Colorado. Nicknamed 'DT' by friends and family, he’s considered to be a top-100 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, all 32 NFL teams traveled to Boulder, Colorado to see the Buffs' senior linebacker workout at CU’s pro day, including Denver Broncos' Director of College Scouting Brian Stark.

Among the scouting community, Taylor is one of the most physically gifted athletes in this year’s draft class. But, his road to the draft has been anything but conventional. Originally from Magnolia, Mississippi, Taylor played high school football but was unable to participate in games on Friday or Saturday nights because his family observed the Seventh-Day Adventist Sabbath.

Taylor gained notoriety for his impressive speed in track, becoming a state champion sprinter and triple jumper. After his 18th birthday, Wilson’s family gave their blessing for him to play football on Saturdays.

Taylor’s first taste of college football began at Coahoma Community College where he started as a true freshman. He’d go on to become a four-star junior college recruit that transferred to the University of Colorado where he started all 24 games of his junior and senior seasons.

As a Buff, Taylor logged 129 total tackles, two sacks, six passes defended, recovered three fumbles, and scored a touchdown. He was a 2019 team captain, and an honorable mention All-Pac-12 player. Taylor also competed in track at CU, finishing sixth in the 100 meters at the Pac-12 Outdoor Championships.

Coming off an impressive performance at the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Taylor continued to excite scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, where he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash. On Wednesday, he dramatically increased his draft stock, clocking an unofficial 4.37s 40.

Taylor improved his vertical jump as well, recording 35 inches at the Combine and 36 inches at his pro day. He demonstrated explosive lower-body power against a one-man sled, adding to his versatility as a thumper and pass defender.

Taylor is a three-down linebacker with a rare combination of elite speed and natural strength. He’s earned a reputation for being coachable, which he’ll need to utilize as a linebacker in the NFL.

Some teams project Taylor to play the weakside linebacker position (WILL), while others acknowledge his play-making ability in the defensive backfield. Taylor’s film shows fierce pursuit and the ability to make up lost ground in a hurry.

His track background has aided his loose hips in man coverage and lateral transitioning. Taylor’s also a ferocious tackler, using ruthless aggression that results in devastating collisions.

While Taylor’s draft stock has rapidly increased, he’s still a year or two away from locking down a starting role in the NFL. His raw athleticism and physique make him an ideal linebacker for Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio.

Taylor could easily become a defensive project for Fangio and could immediately contribute on the Broncos' special teams unit. Taylor can easily keep pace with tight ends and plays effective zone and man coverage against slot receivers.

Again, scouts from all 32 teams showed up in Boulder to see Taylor perform, and none left disappointed. His performance could’ve easily lifted his stock to the late-second or early third-round of the upcoming draft. If the Broncos have a genuine interest in Taylor, they could be in for a grueling fight against other teams to draft him.

