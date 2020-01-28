Broncos at the Senior Bowl: 5 Risers, 5 Fallers | Defense

The best part of the pre-draft process is over with the Senior Bowl in the books. The Senior Bowl is important for teams to get to see how prospects react to NFL coaching and how they adapt to learning new things, and it all culminates in the game itself.

As a result of their week in Mobile, there are many prospects who worked their way up NFL draft boards. By now, you know who the five biggest 'risers' were from the offensive side of the ball.

Now it's time to break down the five 'risers' on defense who helped themselves the most during Senior Bowl week. Meanwhile, in the video above, I reveal the five 'fallers' on defense who hurt their stock.

Risers

Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah: He had a great game to really boost his draft stock. It was just a normal day at the office for Anae as he was solid playing the run, but really showed up as a pass rusher. This is a weaker edge class, so Anae stepping up at this stage can only help him.

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State: He didn’t have many big splash plays, but he was consistent in coverage and really tough against the run. One play that stood out for Davis-Gaither was one where he came up quickly and blew up a run play on third down. There were questions about his run defense, as he is a lighter, versatile linebacker, but this week he answered them.

Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse: He had a really rough week of practice, but exploded during the game. He notched two sacks, which, after getting shut down all week, was exactly what he needed to help himself. Robinson’s draft value is hard to pin down with some seeing him as a potential first-round pick, while others see him going in the mid-to-late second round.

Josh Uche, LB, Michigan: As a kind of hybrid player, during the week he showed that versatility. Uche can play off-ball, but also on the edge at a high enough level to be used in such a role in the NFL. Whichever team drafts him will need to teach him that in games, it is okay to hit the quarterback after he pulled up on what would’ve been a sack in-game.

Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenior-Rhyne: This is the best prospect that you probably never heard of until the Senior Bowl week. He is a defensive back that comes out of Lenior-Rhyne and the question was, can he play with the big boys? Well, that was easily answered during the Senior Bowl where Dugger killed it all week long and finished with a strong in-game performance. No one helped himself more on either side of the ball that Dugger.

There were some other players who helped themselves on the defensive side of the ball, but these five stood out above the ret. For every player that rises, someone has to fall, so make sure to check out the video above for those 'fallers'.

