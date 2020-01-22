Mile High Huddle
Broncos' Senior Bowl Takeaways: Day 1 | North Team

Erick Trickel

The North Team was second to take the practice field on day one of Senior Bowl practices and after a long stretching period, they finally got underway. During the Senior Bowl week, there will be recaps of each team's practice so make sure check back each day.

We learn a lot about these draft prospects during Senior Bowl week, especially during the practices.  From one-on-one drills to team period, it all plays a role in how a prospect's draft stock ultimately takes shape. 

What did we learn from day one of Senior Bowl practices? Here are my takeaways on the North Team. 

Impressive Wideouts: The North Team's wide receivers were catching everything thrown their way. They did a good job getting separation, and the hands to pluck the ball out of the air. A very impressive day for the group as a whole.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: This is one guy who was easy to find. Love has a sharp arm and can put plenty of velocity on the ball. He was able to cut throw the wind that picked up.

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State: This signal-caller was also impressive. There are still areas that Gordon needs to work on, but the progress he's already shown was noticeable.

James Proche, WR, SMU: He was quick, physical, showed strong hands, and ran excellent routes. While he entered the week under the radar, if Proche continues like this, no one will be sleeping on him anymore.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: He had a strong day running routes and varying his speed to get separation. It wasn’t taking Mims long to break away from the North Team corners.



Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton: The small-school prospect showed that he belonged out there on the field. His routes were on par with his receiver teammates, but he also showed good physical play in blocking drills.

Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple: He was one of the better offensive linemen on the day. Hennessy's power stood out, but so did the technical improvements he needed to add to his game.

Nick Harris, IOL, Washington: While he lost some reps early, he showed excellent recovery for an interior offensive lineman. He is my top IOL in this draft class, but he will need to start winning reps early more consistently.

Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska: The only defensive player to note, Daniels was big and physical for the middle of the defensive line, but his moves are so quick and nimble, it catches interior guys off guard.

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State: The North Team's star of the day, Hill was fantastic out there. Last year, Ohio State’s Terry McLaurin was the star of the Senior Bowl and if day one is any harbinger of what the rest of the week will hold, the Buckeyes will boast the star of the proceedings in Mobile again. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

I’m hoping some team falls in love with Love and he goes top-15. Fingers crossed he shows out the rest of the week.

