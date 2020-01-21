Senior Bowl: 5 Defensive Prospects on Broncos' Radar

Analyzing the defensive side of the Senior Bowl rosters, the talent is outstanding, just like on the offensive side. This might be a weaker defensive draft class overall, but a lot of the high-end talent in the draft is there in Mobile, AL.

The Denver Broncos have a lot of holes on the defensive side of the ball, so this week will be big for their evaluation. Starting upfront on the defensive line, the Senior Bowl has the top-two interior linemen, including Auburn's Derrick Brown, but it goes beyond those two. For my list of the five intriguing Senior Bowl defenders on the Broncos' radar, check out the video above.

Davon Hamilton (Ohio State), Larrell Murchison (North Carolina State), Raekwon Davis (Alabama), Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma), Leki Fotu (Utah), Jason Strowbridge (UNC), and others, round out a strong interior defensive line group that is going to give the offensive line prospects issues all week during practices.

Moving outside to edge, there isn’t as much premiere talent, but Alton Robinson (Syracuse), Jabari Zuniga (Florida), and Bradlee Anae (Utah) highlight the group that has the most talent. The NFL is always looking for pass rushers, so each of these prospects can really boost their stock during the week.

Off-ball linebacker is a very weak class in the draft, which makes the Senior Bowl that much more critical for each guy's overall stock. None of the top linebackers are in Mobile, but Francis Bernard (Utah), Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State), and Logan Wilson (Wyoming) can boost themselves into the top-5 linebackers conversation with a strong week. NFL teams are going to be looking hard at the linebackers because of how weak the class is.

Getting to cornerback, the group has a some top-level talent headlined by TCU's Jeff Gladney and UCLA's Darnay Holmes. Teams are going to be watching the cornerback/wide receiver battles with a close eye all week long. Great talent going against great talent.

Again, there's so much talent in Mobile this year. This is one of the best Senior Bowl rosters in recent memory from top to bottom, and that includes the pretty stout 2018 rosters. The Broncos traditionally draft at least one player from the Senior Bowl each year, and I doubt it'll be any different this time around.

