Senior Bowl: 5 Offensive Prospects on Broncos' Radar

Erick Trickel

The Senior Bowl rosters this year are fantastic. There's talent across the board, with some of these prospects being considered top talent at their positions. 

In the video above, I spotlight five offensive prospects who are on the Denver Broncos' radar. Each would be a great fit for what Denver wants to do offensively. These prospects can really help themselves with a solid week in Mobile.

Just looking at the offensive side of the ball, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. This will be a big week for him after making minimal improvements to his game from a year ago. 

Utah State's Jordan Love is one of the other top quarterbacks and this is going to be a huge week for him. He's a raw quarterback who needs work all over his game, but the physical tools are impressive.

At wide receiver, the Broncos will get an up-close look at Devin Duvernay (Texas), Collin Johnson (Texas), Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State), Quartney Davis (Texas A&M), K.J. Hill (Ohio State), and multiple others. For as strong as this receiver class is, it is well represented at the Senior Bowl. These guys are going to garner a lot of attention for the quality of cornerbacks who are going to be competing with them all week long in individual and team drills.

Even along the offensive line, there's a lot of talent and guys that can really help themselves. Houston's Josh Jones and Auburn's Prince Tega Wanagho can really take advantage of the week under NFL coaching as they both need to show improvements to their technique.

The interior offensive line is also well represented, though with guys that have a lot more to prove. Ohio State's Jonah Jackson, Temple's Matt Hennessey, Washington's Nick Harris , and San Diego State's Keith Ismael are all poised to be middle-round picks. A strong week could be a boost to their draft stock, especially in a weaker interior offensive line class.

These are just some of the names that are going to be at the Senior Bowl. Beyond these guys, there are still a lot of players that are quality talent that can help themselves during the week. 

But again, check out the video above for the five offensive fits for the Broncos. And sound off in the comment section below with which guys you like. 

