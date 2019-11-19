Mile High
Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Two Solutions to the Broncos' Left Tackle Woes Revealed

Erick Trickel

John Elway and the Denver Broncos have to make a change. Well, they have to make multiple changes, but the one I am talking about is at left tackle. 

Garett Bolles lacks any sort of consistency to be relied upon as a future left tackle in Denver. The Broncos need better and more consistent play from the position going forward.

Now, I am in the mindset that Denver shouldn’t just give up on Bolles and cut him after this year. The Broncos should keep him as a backup, and see if Mike Munchak can actually develop him. Of course, Denver shouldn’t pick up Bolles' fifth-year option and if he doesn’t start getting things together in year four, let him go in 2021.

Basically, Bolles has shown enough flashes to merit the exploration of whether the team can help get him more consistent and be a good offensive lineman. I doubt that happens, but it is worth giving him a shot, while he backs up the other offensive tackles. 

Because let’s face it, Denver’s tackle depth is atrocious. At least Bolles has experience as a starter and has had flashes of good play.

Denver doesn’t have anyone on the roster to take over the left tackle spot, which speaks to the team's depth issues. This is a huge need, and thankfully there are some great tackle prospects in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. Hopefully, the Broncos can land one of them.

At the top of the class, you find Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs. They are the top two tackles in the class, and the order draftniks have them in will vary. They each have their pros that are worthy of that top spot, but also their cons that make them not so worthy of No. 1 status.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A lot of where Thomas and Wirfs get ranked will be decided basically by preference. I prefer Thomas because I view him as a bit safer of a pick, and farther along technically than Wirfs, as well as having more experience at left tackle than Wirfs, and the transition from right to left is harder than some fans think. 

Thomas has good versatility, which doesn’t get mentioned because he is viewed as a franchise left tackle, but he has the skills to move elsewhere if he doesn’t cut it at left tackle for some reason. 

Meanwhile, my colleague Nick Kendell has Wirfs as his No. 1 offensive tackle. Kendell's take was, “While Thomas may have the bump from better exposure and better technique, Wirfs is the better prospect. From positional versatility, projecting at any offensive line spot besides center, to scheme versatility, equally viable in zone or gap, on top of being one of the best athletes in the entire game, Wirfs' upside under Munchak is close to limitless.”

These tackles are a step above the rest, and the Broncos could do a lot worse than end up with one of them. Landing either of them would be a huge step not just for the offensive line, but the offense as a whole. 

It would be a step toward building the nest around Drew Lock in 2020, which I talked about last week. For my full insight on Thomas and Wirfs, watch the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Denver doesn’t have the luxury of cutting Bolles next year. I agree they should keep him, given the free agent landscape and need for depth. Who knows, maybe having to actually compete for his spot will cause the light to click on. Hopefully Munchak gets a day in some of these decisions.

PositiveFreedom
PositiveFreedom

So, the strategy is "Lock Nest?"

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Vikings Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Chad Jensen
363 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog Broncos-Vikings. Can the Broncos overcome a 10.5-point spread?

Here's why QB Drew Lock Being a Gameday Backup Before Being Named the Starter Matters to Broncos

Chad Jensen
4 0

It doesn't sound like Drew Lock will be activated this week to be the backup. Why should that matter?

Broncos Still Waiting for a True WR2 to Emerge & Take Pressure off Courtland Sutton

Erick Trickel
11 1

The Broncos offense was significantly hampered by the lack of a viable second receiver to take focus off of Courtland Sutton, especially late in the game.

Broncos Sign TE/FB Orson Charles, Place Janovich on IR

Chad Jensen
5 0

The Broncos made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 road trip to Buffalo.

Fangio Addresses Whether Drew Lock Will be Broncos' Backup QB in Week 12

Chad Jensen
5 0

Drew Lock will continue to split snaps between the scout team and first-team offense.

Chris Harris, Jr. Refutes La Canfora, Calls Fangio Report 'B.S.'

Chad Jensen
6 1

Chris Harris, Jr. wasn't the only Bronco to close ranks around Vic Fangio and refute CBS Sports' Sunday report.

Broncos GM John Elway Lambasts 'Unknown Sources', Backs Fangio Publicly

KeithCummings
1 0

John Elway went to bat for his beleaguered first-year head coach in the wake of critical report that leaned exclusively on anonymous sources.

Anatomy of a Loss: How Broncos Shot Themselves in the Foot on Final Four Plays

Erick Trickel
8 0

How did the final four plays unfold for the Broncos in Minnesota? How did victory slip through Denver's grasp?

Report: Fangio Struggling to Connect With Players & Coaches in Year One With Broncos

Chad Jensen
18 0

A Sunday morning report rocked Broncos Country as the team is on the road to take on the Vikings.

Here's Fangio's Defense Bears Brunt of Blame for Broncos' 3-7 Start

Thomas Hall
1 0

Vic Fangio's defense has the stats but they have not come through in the clutch for the Broncos.