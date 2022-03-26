Finding Broncos: Zach Tom | OL | Wake Forest

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 304 pounds

Arms: 33-1/4 inches

Hands: 10-3/8 inches

Combine Results

40 Yard Dash: 4.94

Vertical Jump: 33 inches

Broad Jump: 118 inches

3 Cone Drill: 7.32

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.47

Stats

*As an offensive lineman, Zach Tom has no stats.

Pros:

Tom's technique and footwork in pass protection are excellent when he doesn't occasionally overset.

He has a lot of starting experience under his belt and has started at multiple positions.

He brings versatility to play any of the five spots on the offensive line, with most of his college starts at left tackle and center.

His football IQ is excellent, and he can make the needed reads as plays develop.

His ability to climb with timing and hit his landmarks are elite.

His kick slide is smooth and clean.

Tom is highly fluid and smooth with his movements, especially laterally.

His timing and placement with his punch are consistent and quick.

He has excellent adjustments and reactive athleticism to handle counters.

His hands are strong, and he keeps them working as a blocker.

He works with outstanding balance and decent bend and will rarely lunge into contact.

In terms of technique, Tom is one of the more developed offensive linemen in the class.

While his anchor isn't the strongest, he has an excellent ability to re-anchor to give bull rush attempts a handful.

He does an excellent job of using his technique to make up for strength and power deficiencies.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

Tom can get jolted at the point of attack.

He is a bit thin in the lower half, leading to some anchoring issues.

He isn't the most violent blocker and, at times, lacks the finishing desire.

His base is a little thin and narrow, leading to issues handling bigger nose tackles.

He has a bad habit of oversetting and leaving himself open to counters.

His overall strength is lacking and can get him in trouble.

Despite his versatility, Tom is best suited to playing inside.

His length isn't ideal for tackles, with most teams having 34-inch arm thresholds, but 33-1/4 inches is just over the bare minimum for others.

His punch could have more strength behind the hit to be more of a jolting force for defenders.

Tom is limited to being an outside zone scheme blocker only.

While he has the potential to play guard, he has not taken a snap there.

Overall

Tom is an athletic and versatile offensive lineman that can play all over the line. Teams will want to figure out the best spot to put him, and somewhere on the interior if likely best. With his traits, he won't be for every team because he doesn't have the strength and power to work in some schemes.

However, teams that run a primarily outside zone scheme will love him because of the movement skills and technique he is entering the NFL with. He can be a day one starter at any five spots, even tackle for the right team. With his football IQ, teams could plug him at center and use his athleticism and intelligence to win.

The lack of power with Tom will be concerning, but he can consistently re-drop his anchor. It isn't an instance of when he is beat with power, and the rep is over for him because of his ability to reset and recover. His athleticism and versatility will significantly draw teams running outside zone-heavy schemes.

Fit with Denver

If the Denver Broncos want to find a versatile offensive lineman that can start right away this year or raise the floor of the room, Tom would be an excellent option. He is an ideal fit within the Broncos' scheme and provides such a valuable piece of depth because of that versatility.

He could push to be a starter on the line with his football IQ, even at right tackle for the team. In addition, his ability to step in and play right away would add another piece to compete for the starting job. While Tom's ceiling isn't the highest of the offensive lineman in the class, he can still be a good starter in the NFL and has a high floor.

Tom's value will be all over the place because of the scheme limitations while offering positional versatility. His value is probably there later, day two or early day three for a team like the Broncos.

Round Grade: Mid Third Round

Where he goes: Late Third Round to Early Fourth Round

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!