Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

In an AFC West throwdown between a couple of 2-4 clubs, the Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. Although their respective records are the same, the two teams are on a completely different trajectory.

The Chargers are rolling, having finally won their first game with Justin Herbert at quarterback, while the Broncos are coming off an ugly loss and Drew Lock's worst game as a pro. As a measuring stick, especially considering it is the first head-to-head matchup between these two young quarterbacks, Week 8's bout between these teams is likely to reveal which direction the rest of the season will take.

Will the Broncos bounce back, specifically, Lock and the offense, and answer the bell against a divisional foe? We'll know soon enough.

What to Watch For

Bradley Chubb | OLB: Needs 0.5 sacks to increase his sack streak to four games, which would be the second-longest of his career (2018, Games 6-10).

Melvin Gordon | RB: Needs 70 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career.

Kareem Jackson | S: Needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (ninth active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed.

Jerry Jeudy | WR: Needs 14 yards to become the third Broncos rookie WR to reach 300 receiving yards by his seventh game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 461 yds; Rich Upchuch- 1975, 370 yds.).

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE: Needs five catches to become the second tight end in NFL history (Keith Jackson, 17 - Phi., 1988) to record 14 catches through the first three games of his career.

Michael Ojemudia | CB: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

Tim Patrick | WR: Needs 113 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career.

Brandon McManus | K: Needs 17 points to pass Matt Prater (2007-13) for the third-most points (682) in franchise history.

Sam Martin | P: Needs seven punts to become the ninth active player with 500 career punts.

First Quarter

Chargers win the toss. Defer.

Broncos receive. Touchback.

Two runs to Melvin Gordon to open the game. One yard gained, bringing up 3rd- & -9.

Lock completes to Jerry Jeudy short of the sticks. Gains only three yards. Punt.

Herbert self-sacks on first down. Malik Reed credited.

On 3rd- & -long, Herbert is picked off by Justin Simmons, returns it all the way to the Chargers' 16-yard line.

Lock is in business.

Broncos penalized for illegal formation on first down, knocks them out of the red zone.

Lock scrambles for no gain. On second down, he fires incomplete to Jeudy.

On third down, Lock hits KJ Hamler underneath well short of the sticks. Broncos have to settle for a field goal.

Brandon McManus connects from 35 yards.

Broncos 3, Chargers 0

Chargers move the chains on 3rd- & -5 as Herbert connects with Keenan Allen short of the sticks, but A.J. Bouye is unable to tackle him short.

On 2nd- & -6, Chargers' left tackle Sam Tevi penalized for holding, putting them behind the sticks.

Two incompletions later, and the Chargers punt.

Bryce Callahan returns it eight yards to the Denver 40-yard line.

Broncos go three-and-out after Garett Bolles is penalized for a block in the back on first down.

Chargers pinned deep but Herbert is slapping together a drive.

John Kelley picks up 22 yards on second down.

On 3rd- & -9, Herbert winds up and hits Mike Williams for a 19-yard gain. Chargers now in Broncos' territory.

On 3rd- & -2, Broncos get pressure, Herbert scrambles and is hit hard short of the sticks. Chargers likely to settle for a field goal as the first quarter comes to an end.

Broncos 3, Chargers 3

Second Quarter

Chargers are going for it on 4th- & -1 from the Broncos' 25-yard line.

The give goes to Kelley but he's swallowed up by Dre'Mont Jones. Turnover on downs.

On 3rd- & -6, Lock connects with Jeudy on a slant, moving the chains. Broncos pick up their first first down of the day.

On 2nd- & -10, Lindsay tackled for a loss. Broncos' O-line really struggling today. Brings up 3rd- & -12.

Lock completes to Gordon for a 5-yard gain, tackled well short of the sticks. Broncos forced to punt.

Sam Martin punts 46 yards but K.J. Hill returns it 30 yards. Chargers start off on their own 40-yard line.

On 3rd- & -2, Chargers call a quick slant to Justin Jackson, moving the chains.

Broncos get the stop on third down as Herbert throws incomplete to Allen. Punt.

Broncos starting to move the ball. Lock relaxing a little more in the pocket with a few shorter completions that have moved the chains.

Lock uncorks deep on first down, missing Jeudy by a step down the left sideline.

Broncos move the chains with a Lock-to-Hamler connection for 12 yards. Chargers penalized for illegal use of hands and Bolles penalized for holding. Offset.

The Bolles' holding foul ultimately costs the Broncos all their momentum. On 3rd- & -12, Lock hits Noah Fant for nine yards. Punt.

Martin booms the punt but the ball bounces into the end zone. Touchback.

On 2nd- & -8, Herbert hits Jackson as an outlet who promptly picks up 34 yards.

On the ensuing play, Herbert hits Allen for 22-yard gain. Chargers now deep in Broncos' red zone.

Chargers punch it in on third down as Herbert hits Allen. L.A. takes the lead.

Chargers 7, Broncos 3

Broncos try to run a two-minute offense but it is ineffectual. Three-and-out after Lock's 3rd- & -4 pass to Jeudy falls incomplete. Punt.

Chargers moving the ball like a hot knife through butter. Now have crossed the 50-yard line with 35 seconds to go after Herbert hits Pope for an 11-yard gain.

Herbert hits fullback Gabe Nabers for a touchdown on the goal-line. Chargers extend lead.

Chargers 14, Broncos 3

Third Quarter

Chargers receive.

The momentum continues as Herbert leads the Chargers 75 yards on 10 plays, punctuating the drive with a 24-yard dime to Williams.

Chargers 21, Broncos 3

Lock and the Broncos have no spark coming out of halftime. Three-and-out.

Chargers go 40 yards on eight plays but stall on third down. Field goal extends the lead.

Chargers 24, Broncos 3

The pressure is on Lock. On 3rd- & -8, he connects with DaeSean Hamilton over the middle of the field.

Two plays later, Lindsay takes it 55 yards to the house.

Chargers 24, Broncos 10