Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

Chad Jensen

In an AFC West throwdown between a couple of 2-4 clubs, the Denver Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. Although their respective records are the same, the two teams are on a completely different trajectory. 

The Chargers are rolling, having finally won their first game with Justin Herbert at quarterback, while the Broncos are coming off an ugly loss and Drew Lock's worst game as a pro. As a measuring stick, especially considering it is the first head-to-head matchup between these two young quarterbacks, Week 8's bout between these teams is likely to reveal which direction the rest of the season will take. 

Will the Broncos bounce back, specifically, Lock and the offense, and answer the bell against a divisional foe? We'll know soon enough. 

Meanwhile, join us as we live-blog and discuss LACvsDEN here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

Bradley Chubb | OLB: Needs 0.5 sacks to increase his sack streak to four games, which would be the second-longest of his career (2018, Games 6-10). 

Melvin Gordon | RB: Needs 70 receiving yards to reach 2,000 receiving yards in his career. 

Kareem Jackson | S: Needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (ninth active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed. 

Jerry Jeudy | WR: Needs 14 yards to become the third Broncos rookie WR to reach 300 receiving yards by his seventh game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 461 yds; Rich Upchuch- 1975, 370 yds.). 

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE: Needs five catches to become the second tight end in NFL history (Keith Jackson, 17 - Phi., 1988) to record 14 catches through the first three games of his career.

Michael Ojemudia | CB: Needs one forced fumble to become the ninth rookie cornerback to force three fumbles in a single season.

Tim Patrick | WR: Needs 113 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career. 

Brandon McManus | K: Needs 17 points to pass Matt Prater (2007-13) for the third-most points (682) in franchise history. 

Sam Martin | P: Needs seven punts to become the ninth active player with 500 career punts. 

Inactives

First Quarter

Chargers win the toss. Defer. 

Broncos receive. Touchback. 

Two runs to Melvin Gordon to open the game. One yard gained, bringing up 3rd-&-9.

Lock completes to Jerry Jeudy short of the sticks. Gains only three yards. Punt. 

Herbert self-sacks on first down. Malik Reed credited. 

On 3rd-&-long, Herbert is picked off by Justin Simmons, returns it all the way to the Chargers' 16-yard line. 

Lock is in business. 

Broncos penalized for illegal formation on first down, knocks them out of the red zone. 

Lock scrambles for no gain. On second down, he fires incomplete to Jeudy. 

On third down, Lock hits KJ Hamler underneath well short of the sticks. Broncos have to settle for a field goal.

Brandon McManus connects from 35 yards. 

Broncos 3, Chargers 0

Chargers move the chains on 3rd-&-5 as Herbert connects with Keenan Allen short of the sticks, but A.J. Bouye is unable to tackle him short. 

On 2nd-&-6, Chargers' left tackle Sam Tevi penalized for holding, putting them behind the sticks.

Two incompletions later, and the Chargers punt. 

Bryce Callahan returns it eight yards to the Denver 40-yard line. 

Broncos go three-and-out after Garett Bolles is penalized for a block in the back on first down. 

Chargers pinned deep but Herbert is slapping together a drive. 

John Kelley picks up 22 yards on second down. 

On 3rd-&-9, Herbert winds up and hits Mike Williams for a 19-yard gain. Chargers now in Broncos' territory. 

On 3rd-&-2, Broncos get pressure, Herbert scrambles and is hit hard short of the sticks. Chargers likely to settle for a field goal as the first quarter comes to an end. 

Broncos 3, Chargers 3

Second Quarter

Chargers are going for it on 4th-&-1 from the Broncos' 25-yard line. 

The give goes to Kelley but he's swallowed up by Dre'Mont Jones. Turnover on downs. 

On 3rd-&-6, Lock connects with Jeudy on a slant, moving the chains. Broncos pick up their first first down of the day. 

On 2nd-&-10, Lindsay tackled for a loss. Broncos' O-line really struggling today. Brings up 3rd-&-12. 

Lock completes to Gordon for a 5-yard gain, tackled well short of the sticks. Broncos forced to punt. 

Sam Martin punts 46 yards but K.J. Hill returns it 30 yards. Chargers start off on their own 40-yard line. 

On 3rd-&-2, Chargers call a quick slant to Justin Jackson, moving the chains. 

Broncos get the stop on third down as Herbert throws incomplete to Allen. Punt. 

Broncos starting to move the ball. Lock relaxing a little more in the pocket with a few shorter completions that have moved the chains. 

Lock uncorks deep on first down, missing Jeudy by a step down the left sideline. 

Broncos move the chains with a Lock-to-Hamler connection for 12 yards. Chargers penalized for illegal use of hands and Bolles penalized for holding. Offset. 

The Bolles' holding foul ultimately costs the Broncos all their momentum. On 3rd-&-12, Lock hits Noah Fant for nine yards. Punt. 

Martin booms the punt but the ball bounces into the end zone. Touchback. 

On 2nd-&-8, Herbert hits Jackson as an outlet who promptly picks up 34 yards. 

On the ensuing play, Herbert hits Allen for 22-yard gain. Chargers now deep in Broncos' red zone. 

Chargers punch it in on third down as Herbert hits Allen. L.A. takes the lead. 

Chargers 7, Broncos 3

Broncos try to run a two-minute offense but it is ineffectual. Three-and-out after Lock's 3rd-&-4 pass to Jeudy falls incomplete. Punt. 

Chargers moving the ball like a hot knife through butter. Now have crossed the 50-yard line with 35 seconds to go after Herbert hits Pope for an 11-yard gain. 

Herbert hits fullback Gabe Nabers for a touchdown on the goal-line. Chargers extend lead. 

Chargers 14, Broncos 3

Third Quarter

Chargers receive. 

The momentum continues as Herbert leads the Chargers 75 yards on 10 plays, punctuating the drive with a 24-yard dime to Williams. 

Chargers 21, Broncos 3

Lock and the Broncos have no spark coming out of halftime. Three-and-out. 

Chargers go 40 yards on eight plays but stall on third down. Field goal extends the lead. 

Chargers 24, Broncos 3

The pressure is on Lock. On 3rd-&-8, he connects with DaeSean Hamilton over the middle of the field. 

Two plays later, Lindsay takes it 55 yards to the house. 

Chargers 24, Broncos 10

Comments (162)
No. 1-50
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Must win. No doubt.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lindsay massive to get back.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Jerry Jeudy will have 9 catches for 140 yards in this one.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Jeudy has to have a big game today. No Tim Patrick. Also really gotta find a way to get Noah Fant involved as well.

Studlee14
Studlee14

I get the whole "revenge game" storyline is cool and everything but Lindsay should absolutely still be starting

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Why can’t this offense start off a game strong?

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Key matchup to watch was Justin Herbert against Justin Simmons. Chalk one up for Simmons there. Good read.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Bam! Defense going to have to get things going and hopefully can motivate the offense.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

nice center field play Simmons.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Lets get 7 here.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Hard throw on the run but Jeudy was open. Throwing on the run is supposed to be a Drew Lock strength

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Needed to set the tone early. Take full advantage for TD's on TO's. Sakes.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Illegal formation on first down sets Denver back. Lock looks rattled. That throw to Jeudy should have been a touchdown. Ugly so far.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Broncos poor playcalling and poor play Lock hurting the offense again.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice stop D.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

At least the defense showed up to play today.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

No Diontae Spencer today? Why is Callahan returning punts?

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Not keen on Callahan returning punts TBH.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Lindsay choked in red zone...again

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Take advantage of good FP offense.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Lock stayed to the left and never once looked back to his right. Slight pressure there, but he had room to step up.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Block in Back. Grrrr

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Is nobody getting open or is Lock missing it?

Studlee14
Studlee14

I think Lock thinks he is faster than he is

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Offense behind the chains is never a good look. This is awful to watch.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Good coverage by Davontae Harris there.

Bazooka14
Bazooka14

offense looks like complete trash so far!

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Neither QB wants to win I guess. Throwing short on 3rd ?????

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

The wait for this Pat Shurmur offense to click just goes on.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Demarcus Walker has been pretty good actually. Nice chase down on the screen there.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Shurmur has no creativity and no flexibility in his playcalling. Lock hasn't been good, no denying it but Shurmur is doing nothing to help the situation. He is not playing to the talents of his team.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

AJ vs Allen will be good all day.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nobody at NT.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Johnson terrible on that blitz. Got stacked up immediately and run directly at. Huge gain

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Broncos defense has done well to sniff out the screen game so far.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice heat from Shelby.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Williams down.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

It is concerning to see Herbert stand tall in the pocket, letting routes develop while Lock runs almost immediately after his back foot hits the last step of his drop. There's a P-word I'm searching for here...hmm...poise.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Big 3rd.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

And short.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Josey Jewell laid a pop there. That might actually catch a fine later this week.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Got to think they go here?

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

Where's last year's Lock? I want that one back..

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Shoulder more there from Josey after a second look.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

DreMont Jones with the fantastic pressure.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Massive hold. Jones. Pure burst off the snap.

Cdub217
Cdub217

Letting go of Scangs for Pat is looking more and more like a terrible decision by Elway.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Chargers are stacking the box and daring the Broncos to pass. So far the Broncos playcalling and execution have not demonstrated the ability to do anything about it.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

that's a hell of a catch by Jeudy

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Ok. JJ with a nice catch.

