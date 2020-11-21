SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos' Week 11 Rookie to Watch: KJ Hamler | WR

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos are facing a Miami Dolphins team this week that is doing an excellent job of taking the ball away, so ball security is going to be a big key. 

High-percentage passes are a big part of protecting the ball, which plays directly into the Broncos rookie to watch this week. 

Last week's rookie to watch, McTelvin Agim, ended up playing only 21 snaps and had a solid performance overall. Denver needs more from him going forward as well as the other rookies.

For this week, it all comes down to the wide receivers. With how the Dolphins look to take the ball away, the Broncos' rookie receivers must be on their toes. 

Their hands will also need to be near-perfect as they can't let passes slip through and open the way for interceptions. 

Rookie to Watch: KJ Hamler | WR

Preventing drops applies to both Jerry Jeudy and Hamler for this game and going forward but it's the latter who is this week's rookie to watch. The big reason for Hamler over Jeudy is that Jeudy had his breakout performance two weeks ago in Atlanta. 

The Dolphins are solid outside the numbers, but they have a weakness in the short areas, especially the short middle, where Denver has mostly been utilizing Hamler. With his speed, the rookie second-rounder will need to get open quickly to help out Drew Lock. 

Once he is open, Lock has to find him. The short middle of the field, or dink and dunk style, is the way to not only attack the very difficult to read Dolphins' coverages, but help the quarterback to get into a rhythm. 

Hamler is the rookie to watch, but he is going to be reliant on Lock for this one. For a deep-dive look at why Hamler is so key this week, and what his one-on-one matchup holds, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

