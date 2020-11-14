SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' Rookie to Watch in Week 10: McTelvin Agim | DL

Erick Trickel

Each week, one Denver Broncos' rookie is singled out to watch because of the matchup before them. This week, it's a first-timer in defensive lineman McTelvin Agim. 

While there were cases to be made for Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and especially Michael Ojemudia, Agim stood out with the greater importance. 

The reason for that is how different of a quarterback Derek Carr is under pressure compared to when he is kept clean. Denver will also be without its top interior pass rusher making it all that more important for Agim to play well.

In the video above, I break down Agim's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in-depth so be sure to check that out. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Keeping the focus on Carr, when he is kept clean in the pocket, he's one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He is completing over 75% of his passes (almost 76%) and has an adjusted completion percentage of 81.8%. 

Carr's NFL passer rating is 122.3 when kept clean. All three of those stats rank him top-10 among qualifying quarterbacks and two are in the top-5.

But the reason why Agim is the rookie to watch this week is because of how much Carr's poise and complexion changes under pressure. Carr has a 2-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio under pressure, compared to a 14-to-0 ratio when clean. 

On top of that, Carr has a 50% completion percentage and a 66.7% adjusted completion percentage when pressured, which put him 15th of 30 qualifying quarterbacks. 

Finally, Carr's NFL passer rating is 69.4, which is 17th. There have been 14 sacks on Carr which is 15th of 30 QBs in the NFL, with a sack percentage of 17.1, which is the 11th-highest.

It's easy to see just how different of a quarterback Carr is when kept clean compared to being under pressure. He is one of two quarterbacks to not throw an interception when kept clean in the pocket. 

If the Broncos give Carr time, and his offensive line does a good job of doing that, he will pick the defense apart. Intensifying the need for Agim, Denver will be without Shelby Harris. 

The Broncos have to get after Carr not just from the edge, but on the inside as well. That's where Agim comes in and the video above reveals why there's reason to believe the rookie lineman can be Denver's secret weapon in Vegas. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Milehighgolfer

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Brandon McManus Fires Back at Broncos' Coordinator on Twitter Over Controversial Decision in Atlanta

Tom McMahon talked Vic Fangio out of attempting a 58-yard field goal early in the Broncos' Week 9 loss to the Falcons. On Thursday, Brandon McManus cleared the air, inadvertently rebutting the opinion of his position coach.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Falcons | Week 9 | Predictions & Picks

The Mile High Huddle staff predicts Broncos-Falcons. Can the Broncos get their third East Coast road win of the season?

MHH Staff

by

OrangeCrush42

Shurmur Puts Finger on Reason for Drew Lock's Ill-Advised Tendency to Drift Backward in Pocket

Drew Lock's basketball background serves him well in so many areas as a quarterback. But there's one basketball trait he has to work out of his QB tool kit.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1

10 QBs in 2021 Draft Broncos Could Target Depending on Lock's Trajectory | Tiers 1, 2 & 3

Whether Drew Lock steadies out or not, the Broncos have to keep the QB blood flowing in 2021. How Lock finishes the season will determine which tier of QB the Broncos target in the 2021 draft.

Erick Trickel

by

SpokaneBronco

Broncos Unflinching Midseason Grades: Position by Position

The Broncos have officially played half their schedule and sit at 3-5. Going position by position, how does this team grade out with eight games left to go?

Chad Jensen

by

Vinny73

Dalton Risner Goes to Bat for Drew Lock: 'That’s a Great QB Right There'

Dalton Risner threw his support behind Drew Lock in the wake of another uneven performance from the second-year QB.

Chad Jensen

by

Freds

3 Head-to-Head Matchups Broncos' Defense Must Win vs. Raiders

The Broncos have their hands full defensively in Week 10 with a dynamic Raiders' offense. Drilling down, there are three head-to-head matchups the Broncos can't afford to lose.

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson