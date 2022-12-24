Broncos 2023 Free-Agent Offensive Guards to Upgrade Interior

The Denver Broncos are looking for interior offensive line upgrades and a potential starter replacement.

Last time, I reviewed right tackle options that the Denver Broncos could consider in free agency. However, that may not be the only position on the offensive line that the Broncos examine.

The Broncos could also consider options at offensive guard. Dalton Risner will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, as will depth player Tom Compton. That leaves the Broncos with Quinn Meinerz and Luke Wattenberg as the top options.

This means it would help for the Broncos to add a veteran guard, assuming they don't retain Risner. There will be some decent options in free agency, though it's not as strong of a group as at right tackle.

Here are offensive guards, other than Risner, who have played at least 60% of the snaps this season and are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2023.

Rodger Saffold | Buffalo Bills

Drafted by the L.A. Rams in 2010, Saffold played left tackle for three seasons, then moved to guard, a position he has played since.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams, three with the Titans (and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021), then signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Bills for 2022.

Saffold is a solid talent, but his age is the primary concern — he will be 35 years old next season. He's fine on a one-year deal, but he's not a long-term option.

Isaac Seumalo | Philadelphia Eagles

A third-round pick by the Eagles in 2016, Seumalo was used as a starter and depth player his first three seasons, then he started all 16 games in 2019.

The Eagles retained him, but he played just 12 games combined in 2020 and 2021. Seumalo has stayed healthy this season, though, and has started all 14 games thus far.

Seumalo will be 30 years old next season, so he's not a long-term option. A two-year deal seems about right for him, given his recent injury history.

Jon Feliciano | New York Giants

Feliciano was drafted by the Raiders in 2015 and spent four seasons there, mostly in a reserve role. He then signed with the Bills in 2019 and started all 16 games.

In 2020 and 2021, though, Feliciano was only active for nine games each season. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants in 2022 and has started 13 games.

Feliciano is another player with whom you can get by in the short term, but he's not a long-term option. He's worth a one-year deal at best.

Dennis Daley | Tennessee Titans

A sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2019, Daley started 21 games (active for 34) in three seasons before he joined the Titans in 2022.

Daley has started 12 games for the Titans and has improved to a degree. After drawing nine penalties in 2021, he has drawn five this season.

He'll be just 27 years old, so there is potential for him to be a solid option with the right coaching. Daley is another candidate for a one-year deal, but in his case, he has the chance to prove he deserves a longer deal after 2023.

Nate Herbig | New York Jets

Herbig went undrafted and spent his rookie season with the Eagles, but he was only active for two games. He then played in 15 games and started 12 in 2020 but started just five the following season.

Herbig then joined the Jets for 2022 and has started 10 games. He entered the starting lineup after the Jets lost other players to injury.

Herbig looks more like a solid depth player, but he'll be just 25 years old next season. A one-year deal is certainly reasonable for him. At the very least, he'll provide an upgrade for offensive line depth.

Trai Turner | Washington Commanders

Turner was a quality offensive lineman in his time with the Panthers, where he spent six seasons and was named to five Pro Bowls in that span.

However, he missed nine starts in his final three years in Carolina. He's since become a journeyman, playing one-year stints with the Chargers, Steelers, and Commanders.

Once again, you won't find a long-term option in Turner. But he can be a serviceable starter, as long as you limit yourself to a one-year deal and don't overpay.

Jermaine Eluemunor | Las Vegas Raiders

A fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2017, Eluemunor has spent most of his career as a depth player, having played two seasons each with the Ravens, Patriots, and Raiders.

This season, Eluemunor was named a starter, and he hasn't missed a single game. However, he's drawn 10 penalties this season.

Eluemunor is yet another player who's best limited to a one-year deal. He may be better viewed as depth, though he can start if necessary.

Will Hernandez | Arizona Cardinals

A second-round pick by the Giants in 2018, Hernandez started every game for them, except for 2020, when he was active for 13 games and started seven. He joined the Cardinals as a free agent and has played 10 games, though he missed Weeks 10 through 14 because of injury.

However, Hernandez has been a reliable player when healthy. He'll be just 28 years old, so a two-year deal might be reasonable for him.

Alex Bars | Las Vegas Raiders

Bars went undrafted and spent his first three seasons with the Bears. He was active for 38 games and started 11.

This season, he has started 11 games for the Raiders. Though he's drawn just two penalties, he hasn't been particularly good overall.

Bars is best viewed as a depth player. He has started mostly out of necessity this season, which means he's not somebody you'd want to add with the expectation that he will start.

Nate Davis | Tennessee Titans

A third-round pick by the Titans in 2019, Davis has started 54 games in four seasons. He's been solid but not great.

Davis will be 27 years old next season, but while he has plenty of starting experience, he's probably not somebody who should get a long-term deal.

With Davis, a two-year deal might be fine, but I wouldn't go longer than that. He could be considered a 'bridge' player in that he starts in 2023 while the Broncos develop somebody else to take over as a starter.

Connor McGovern | Dallas Cowboys

Not to be confused with the center who used to play for the Broncos, McGovern was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019. McGovern spent his rookie season on injured reserve, then was utilized in a depth role for the next two seasons, but did start 14 games.

This season, he's started 12 games, having missed Weeks 2 and 3. While McGovern has shown potential, he's another player who probably isn't worth more than a two-year deal.

Hjalte Froholdt | Cleveland Browns

A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Froholdt spent his rookie season on injured reserve, then was active for eight games in 2020 before the Patriots released him.

He joined the Texans practice squad for 2021, but the Browns signed him away, and he was active for six games. Froholdt had six starts for the Browns this season but lost his starting job and has since been demoted to the practice squad.

Though Froholdt will be just 27 years old next season, he's clearly a depth player and no more than that. The good news is that if you want veteran depth, he would come cheap.

Ben Powers | Baltimore Ravens

The former fourth-round pick was primarily a depth player as a rookie, then he started seven games for the Ravens in 2020. In the past two seasons, he's started 26 games and has played reasonably well.

With the Ravens needing to focus on retaining other players, there's a chance Powers hits the open market. If he does, expect Powers to get plenty of suitors. Out of all the players we've looked at thus far, Powers is the only one who is truly worth a deal for more than two years.

Bottom Line

Powers tops the list of potential free agents, but the Broncos aren't guaranteed to get him. Therefore, Denver may have to consider short-term options in free agency.

You could do worse than add somebody like Turner, Seumalo, Hernandez, or Davis, then draft a guard to develop. You can't rule out bringing back Risner, either.

With this position, don't expect to find a long-term option, save for Powers. Therefore, do what you can in free agency and be prepared to draft a guard.

