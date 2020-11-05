SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

4 Broncos Out-Playing Their Contracts by Leaps & Bounds

BobMorris

I've been keeping tabs on Over the Cap's player valuation metric, which gives an idea about how much value teams are getting out of a player's contract.

As one might expect, players still under cost-controlled draft pick contracts usually bring the most in return, but there are veteran contracts that can bring value, too.

It turns out the Denver Broncos have several such players who are bringing a lot of value for what the team is paying them.

OTC's Jason Fitzgerald listed the top players in terms of positional value for the NFL, and the players bringing the most value to a team, as measured by their valuation when compared to their average-per-year salary.

The Broncos have two players who ranked the best in terms of positional value, left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Bryce Callahan.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bolles, of course, is under the final year of his rookie contract, while Callahan is in the second year of a three-year contract. Bolles is bringing $18.3 million in positional value, while Callahan brings $19.08 million in positional value.

The two also rank among the best when compared to their average-per-year salaries. Bolles has received $2.7M per year on his draft pick deal, while Callahan got $6.1M per year on his three-year deal.

But two other Broncos made the list for bringing the most value to the team. Defensive end Shelby Harris is valued at $13M and is making $3.2M on a one-year deal, while off-ball linebacker Alexander Johnson is bringing $11.8M in value on a $615,000 salary.

The Broncos haven't always gotten it right in free agency or the draft, but when they've done so, the team has had a knack for finding value. It's been one of the strong points of John Elway's tenure as general manager — when he finds the right player in free agency or the draft, he gets great value in return.

Bolles and Harris will see their deals expire after the season, so if the Broncos want to keep them, they'll certainly have to pay more to Bolles and, while they may not have to break the bank for Harris, they won't get him for just $3.2M again.

Meanwhile, Johnson will be a restricted free agent and likely be tendered at the second-round level, while Callahan will enter the final year of his contract. Given the way he's playing, he figures to stick around for 2021.

Earlier this week, I talked about what the Broncos may expect to pay Bolles in a new contract and I'll talk about others in the weeks to come. For now, Broncos fans can keep their fingers crossed that the four players who have delivered high returns on investment can keep doing so.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LACvsDEN. Can the Broncos bounce back from an ugly loss and beat a resurgent Chargers?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out on Drew Lock'

The one strident voice in the national media who showed Drew Lock some love during the offseason has jumped off the bandwagon in a big, bad way.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

5 Improvements Broncos Must Make to Become Playoff-Relevant by November's End

If the Broncos want to improve the odds of Von Miller returning to the field in December, they've got to make the improvements in November that'll allow the team to be playoff-relevant down the stretch. Here's how Denver can do it.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Inside Drew Lock's Emotional Halftime Locker Room Speech in Week 8 Amid 'Yelling & Screaming'

Drew Lock stood up and faced the music, addressing his teammates in the locker room at the half of Week 8. What ensued was nothing short of Mile High Magic.

Chad Jensen

by

Dee W

4 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos overcame a lackluster first-half showing and an 18-point deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. What did we learn from this roller-coaster?

Lance Sanderson

by

Letswin17

Von Miller Drops a Surprise Timetable to Return During Impromptu Instagram Live Video

Von Miller surprised fans and media alike during an IG Live video on Monday that moved up his potential timetable to return to the field for the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

xecutioner

Fangio Opens Up on How Close QB Drew Lock Came to Getting Benched in Week 8

Vic Fangio was under pressure to make a quarterback change in the second half of the Broncos' Week 8 bout with the Chargers after Drew Lock struggled early. Fangio stuck with Lock and the Broncos overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Chargers.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Simmons Dishes on 'Emotional' Vic Fangio Speech in Locker Room Post-Chargers Win

Justin Simmons provided his insight into the pride and emotion Vic Fangio showed in the Broncos' locker room following team's comeback win in Week 8.

KeithCummings

by

BeGoodBroncos

WATCH: Drew Lock Chides Broncos Fans for 'Booing Too Early' as he Exits Field Vindicated

Drew Lock exited Empower Field at Mile High vindicated with a word or two for those fans in the stands who'd booed him and the offense at halftime.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 8 vs. Chargers Revealed

From the good, to the bad, to the ugly, which Broncos earned the most noteworthy grades in Week 8's comeback win over the Chargers?

Erick Trickel

by

VinSinz Bronko