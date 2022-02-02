Report: Broncos Land Shanahan Assistant as New OL Coach

Out goes Mike Munchak, in comes another Nathaniel Hackett protege.

9News' Mike Klis reports the Denver Broncos are hiring San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Butch Barry as their new OL coach, replacing Munchak. The hire is expected to become official Wednesday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A seventh-year NFL coaching veteran, Barry spent the 2021 season — his only season — in San Francisco, helping develop a front-five that allowed the 12th-fewest sacks and paved the way for the league's seventh-best rushing attack, which averaged 127.4 yards per game en route to an appearance in the NFC title game.

Prior to his 49ers stint, Barry was a senior analyst for the 2020 Green Bay Packers, working alongside Hackett and Justin Outten, now the Broncos' head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively.

Barry spent 2019 in the collegiate ranks as the Miami Hurricanes' OL coach, and before that as an assistant OL coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-18.

In Denver, Barry will oversee a unit that collectively ranked 19th overall last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Its highest-graded player was left tackle Garett Bolles (76.6), its lowest center Lloyd Cushenberry (64.0). The team also started Dalton Risner (68.4) and then-rookie Quinn Meinerz (67.4) at left and right guard, and Bobby Massie (71.0) at right tackle.

"Denver’s offensive line actually had a passable baseline, but when the unit lost, it tended to be ugly," PFF analyst Sam Monson noted. "The group gave up 28 sacks this season, which ranked 27th in the league, but it allowed only 165 total pressures (including those sacks), which ranked 15th.

"Despite the success of their running backs, the Broncos' run blocking actually wasn't as strong. They ranked 19th in yards before contact per carry as a team (1.2), and Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams broke a combined 108 tackles on the season."

With the exception of Massie, a pending unrestricted free agent, the Broncos are slated to return the entirety of their line in 2022, though it's possible — if not probable — the club seeks upgrades on Risner and Cushenberry.

Barry is the third offensive staff member brought aboard by Hackett, joining Outten and former Vikings OC Klint Kubiak, who became Denver's new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!