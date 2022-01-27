Report: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Pushing for Broncos Megatrade

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams "would love to team up" with the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.

Citing sources close to the situation, Schultz floated a potential megatrade for Rodgers and Adams, a pending free agent and franchise tag candidate. The former believes the latter is "the best player I've [ever] played with," and, disgruntled in their current locale, prefers a packaged deal postmarked to 13655 Broncos Parkway.

"Sources tell me that, yes, the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers is severed. We knew that," Schultz said. "I'm also told that Adams, given his friendship with Rodgers, has grown increasingly frustrated with the Packers' mistreatment of one of his best friends.

"So, why do the Broncos make sense? We know they have the cap — $49 million. We know we have the assets — think Jerry Jeudy. And you have a potential sign-and-trade opportunity with Davante Adams, Jeudy, and a first-round pick."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Schultz further reported that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the "favorite" to become the Broncos' next head coach. Hackett, whose second interview for the job Monday lasted over eight hours, has a "positive" relationship with both Rodgers and Adams and would help seal the superstars' acquisition.

Even if the Broncos don't hire Hackett, and instead opt for fellow finalist Dan Quinn, those familiar with Green Bay's inner workings have projected a Last Dance scenario taking place in the Mile High City — a future Hall-of-Fame field general, arguably the game's best receiver, and an opportunity to capture that much-elusive ring together.

"They will trade Rodgers to wherever Nathaniel Hackett's coaching, probably Denver," SI.com beat reporter Bill Huber said on The Head of the Pack podcast after Green Bay's playoff loss to San Francisco. "Adams will go with him because the Broncos have [loads] of cap space."

"I agree," The Athletic's Matt Schneidman echoed. "I would've said both would stay. After last night, I think the Packers trade Rodgers and Adams in a tag-and-trade to the Denver Broncos, who will have Dan Quinn as their head coach and Luke Getsy calling plays. Adams and Rodgers both love Luke Getsy. So we'll see what happens there."

Rodgers is signed through 2022 and has a no-trade clause in his contract. The reigning NFL MVP revealed Tuesday that he will decide before March free agency — out of respect for Adams and the Packers organization — whether to retire or continue playing at age-39.

“Everything is definitely on the table,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show, via SI.com. “There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won’t necessarily get into, but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing, and to going through the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first.”

The Broncos, meanwhile, are expected to host Quinn on a second interview and perhaps meet again next week with its third finalist, Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, prior to naming the 18th head coach in franchise history.

“Recently I've been hearing more that Aaron would be interested in going to Denver,” ESPN's Kimberley Martin said Wednesday on Get Up, via SI.com. “That, if the stars align and maybe Nathaniel Hackett ends up there as OC, or maybe Luke Getsy, his passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach in Green Bay goes there, could we see Aaron end up in Denver? I think they've got the roster. How much do you have to give up to get Aaron is the question.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!