We could see some significant dominos fall this NFL offseason, including the futures of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. If Brady returns for a 23rd season, he'll almost certainly remain with the Buccaneers. Rodgers's future is more uncertain.

During a potential second-straight MVP season, Rodgers says he's patched up many of the issues he's had with the Packers franchise, and specifically general manager Brian Gutekunst. There's a very real possibility Rodgers returns to the team for 2022, though he hasn't ruled out retirement or playing for another franchise.

The Broncos have been heavily-connected to Rodgers dating back to the initial reports regarding his dissatisfaction with Green Bay in May 2021. Two Packers assistants—offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy—have been interviewed for the Broncos coaching job after Vic Fangio was fired after the 2021 season.

During Wednesday's edition of Get Up, ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin mentioned the potential for both coaches to land a job in Denver. That could increase Rodgers’s interest in heading to Denver.

“Recently I've been hearing more that Aaron would be interested in going to Denver,” Martin said. “That, if the stars align and maybe Nathaniel Hackett ends up there as OC, or maybe Luke Getsy, his passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach in Green Bay goes there, could we see Aaron end up in Denver? I think they've got the roster. How much do you have to give up to get Aaron is the question.”

In his mailbag column last week, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer outlined Denver's “Plan A” in its coaching search: hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach, and lure Getsy as offensive coordinator in hopes that Rodgers will sign off on a trade to the franchise.

“Is it far-fetched? Maybe it is,” Breer wrote. “But I also think it’s pretty easy to look at where the Broncos are, and we’ve been over this before, and see where they’d be able to offer Rodgers a lot of what they were able to offer to Peyton Manning all the way back in 2012.”

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers confirmed that all options are on the table right now, and that he hopes to have a decision in the next few weeks.

“Everything is definitely on the table,” Rodgers said. “There are things that seem more plausible or more likely, which I won’t necessarily get into, but the most important thing is first the commitment to playing, and to going through the offseason and training and all that stuff is the first.”

