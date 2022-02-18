Skip to main content

Broncos Given Second-Best Odds of Landing Aaron Rodgers in 2022 Behind Only Packers

The oddsmakers seem to be foreshadowing an Aaron Rodgers move.

The conclusion of Super Bowl LVI unofficially kicked off 'Aaron Rodgers Watch' in Broncos Country and around the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals means that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has completed the hiring of his coaching cabinet that projects former L.A. secondary/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator and Dwayne Stukes as special teams coordinator.

With a youthful and energetic coaching staff supplemented by senior consultants Bill Kolar and defensive assistant Dom Capers, all eyes are shifting towards GM George Paton trading for Rodgers. This is no longer just hear-say, speculation, or ‘pie in the sky’ aspirations for Denver, as a recent report suggests that Hackett is ‘pushing hard’ to trade for his former signal-caller in Green Bay.

On Tuesday, Caesars Sportsbook released its 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player odds that tote Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers as co-favorites to win the award. The Packers are still favored by the oddsmakers to be Rodgers' team in 2022 at +350 but the Broncos are No. 2 at +150

Last week, during the 2021 NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles, Rodgers was awarded his fourth NFL MVP and became the award’s first back-to-back winner since Peyton Manning (2008-2009). Rodgers, a 38-year-old Super Bowl XLV Champion and 4-time MVP, is just shy of tying Manning’s all-time record of five NFL MVP awards.

An interesting caveat about the wise guys in Las Vegas pegging Rodgers as an MVP co-favorite is the increased belief that Rodgers will be playing in the 2022 season. After the Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round last month in Green Bay, Rodgers said he’d take some time to contemplate the future of his career which could include retirement or a change of scenery, and hopes to have a decision prior to free agency.

Just a few weeks ago I reported that the hottest rumor buzzing around Las Vegas at the Shrine Bowl is the NFL preparing for a blockbuster trade between the Packers and Broncos for Rodgers. I previously reported multiple first-round picks (2021, 2022) and a current Broncos starter could get the deal done. However, Rodgers’ most recent MVP could raise the asking price for the Packers.

Multiple sources that are well respected in the league confirmed that not only do they expect Paton to land the 10-time Pro Bowler and 4-time All-Pro QB, but that his good pal and arguably the best wideout in the NFL Davante Adams could join Rodgers in the ‘Mile High City.’

There’s no such thing as a guarantee in the league. But when the scouting community and Vegas oddsmakers are bracing themselves for a monumental power shift in the NFL, Broncos Country can’t help but feel the excitement and momentum grow to once again welcome a Super Bowl Winning QB and future Hall of Famer to Denver. 

Here's what Adam Pullen, Assistant Director of Trading at Caesars Sportsbook, said about the recent Rodgers MVP odds. 

“I think people could be a little hesitant to bet Rodgers until they know where he’s going to go,” Pullen said. “People are already looking for bigger values anyway, so it wouldn’t surprise me if there wasn’t as much action on him like last offseason. Depending on where he goes, maybe his odds would go up slightly just with having to learn a new system and develop chemistry with new teammates. But if he takes a team like Denver to the playoffs, he’s going to be viewed as the reason why.”

