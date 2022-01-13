Aaron Rodgers Endorses Nathaniel Hackett for Broncos HC: 'A Little Overdue'

Regardless of whether he tags along for the ride, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers vehemently rubber-stamped Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for the Denver Broncos' head-coaching vacancy.

"This is a little overdue, to be honest," Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's been around the game a long time. What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic, getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl. He's a great coach. I love spending time with him. He's a fantastic teacher. He's incredible in front of the room."

The son of former NFL assistant Paul Hackett, Nathaniel spent four seasons with the Jaguars — he was quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and OC from 2016-18, guiding a Blake Bortles-led group to an appearance in the AFC Championship — before landing in Green Bay in 2019.

Although Hackett does not call plays for the Packers, he's been a right-hand man to head coach Matt LaFleur while working closely with their future Hall-of-Fame field general. The 42-year-old is known for his unconventional but easily digestible teaching style, "able to captivate the audience" with "great energy," according to Rodgers.

Hackett is one of 10 candidates who potentially could succeed Vic Fangio in Denver. Also among the lot is Packers QBs coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, a 37-year-old up-and-comer whom Rodgers similarly endorsed.

"Fantastic coach," he said of Getsy on The Pat McAfee Show. "Really good teacher of the game."

Broncos general manager George Paton, granted permission, will hold interviews with Hackett and Getsy on Saturday, Jan. 15 — the Packers' postseason bye week.

Reports have indicated that Denver has "a real interest" in hiring Hackett, who ostensibly would bring Getsy as part of a package deal that also may include the later acquisition of Rodgers.

"We believe the Broncos also would absolutely love to lure Aaron Rodgers out of the Frozen Tundra and into Mile High," Pro Football Network insider Adam Beasley reported Wednesday. "And while we don’t know this for certain, it makes a ton of sense that part of the plan to get Rodgers in Denver is by hiring people who would make him more open to going there. And that could mean Hackett as head coach and Getsy as offensive coordinator."

