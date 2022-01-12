Report: Broncos 'Have Real Interest' in Packers' Hackett, Would 'Love' to Lure Rodgers

That the Denver Broncos are soon meeting with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett regarding its head-coaching vacancy could be part of a grander plan to transform the organization from a divisional cellar-dweller into an NFL superpower.

Pro Football Network national insider Adam Beasley reports the Broncos "have a real interest" in hiring Hackett, one of 10 reported candidates to succeed Vic Fangio — six of whom are offensively fixated. Also among the group is Green Bay quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, a 37-year-old "relative unknown" who's worked closely with Aaron Rodgers, and boosted his league standing as a result.

The thinking is that Hackett might already be assembling a staff, a package deal, in the event he lands the Denver job. Getsy presumably would follow with a non-lateral change in title to offensive coordinator.

And a third potentially on the way: Aaron Rodgers.

Beasley believes the Broncos "would absolutely love to lure" the MVP quarterback to the Mile High City, thus the presence of both confidants may "make him more open to going there" this offseason.

“I would hate to lose him, but I do feel like he would be a fantastic head coach," Rodgers said of Hackett in October, via the Washington Post.

As of this writing, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the odds-on favorite (+500) to become the next Broncos head coach, followed closely by Hackett (+600), per U.S. sportsbook OddsChecker.

The team has cast a uniquely wide net in its search for Fangio's replacement, requesting interviews with assistants from Green Bay (Hackett, Getsy), Dallas (Quinn, OC Kellen Moore), Cincinnati (OC Brian Callahan), New England (ILB coach Jerod Mayo), Kansas City (OC Eric Bieniemy), Philadelphia (DC Jonathan Gannon), Detroit (DC Aaron Glenn), and the Los Angeles Rams (OC Kevin O'Connell).

9News' Mike Klis reports the Broncos received permission to speak with Hackett and Getsy. The sitdowns are scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 15, per Klis, with the Packers, the NFC's No. 1 seed, on a postseason bye week.

