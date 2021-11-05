Broncos 'Gearing Up' for Bombshell Aaron Rodgers Trade?

Buried beneath the weight of this week's news cycle pertaining to Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status is an indicator of where he might call home next year.

Hint: It's not Green Bay.

Another hint: It could be Denver.

And, according to a new report, Von Miller would help make it possible.

“The Broncos are gearing up to get Aaron Rodgers. That’s what they’re doing," radio personality Dan Patrick said earlier this week on the Dan Patrick Show, citing a source. "This may not be the only player they get rid of, but they know they have a young nucleus there. Von Miller was expendable. They’re going to gear up, load up if Aaron Rodgers somehow doesn’t want to stay in Green Bay.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Indeed, Miller, dealt to the Los Angeles Rams for 2022 second- and third-round draft selections, wasn't the only player whom Denver unloaded prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. The team also sent rookie cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 sixth-rounder.

General manager George Paton now has 11 draft choices in next year's war chest, including at least four within the top-100 — enough capital to procure his next quarterback, whomever that is, veteran or rookie.

Interestingly, Patrick isn't the only media pundit to continue banging the Rodgers-to-Broncos drum, replaying a tune we heard over much of this past offseason. Assuming an inevitable divorce from Green Bay, the 38-year-old will handpick his future employer, and the persistent belief is that Paton comes calling.

"I think, still, the best idea for Denver is to hope Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay next February," NBC Sports' Peter King opined last month. "The Packers, if Rodgers insists on a trade, would want to send Rodgers to the AFC. Rodgers might want Pittsburgh, but my guess is Denver would offer more. Paton could put together a very good package and still likely have a good receiver group for Rodgers."

So, buckle up and hold on to your butts. The ensuing months project as a volatile ride — don't call it a rebuild — that perhaps leads Denver to the future Hall-of-Fame field general, a subsequent return to NFL relevancy.

Miller's departure, though a bitter pill to swallow, may prove to be the catalyst.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!