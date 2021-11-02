Broncos Trade Rookie to Eagles in Last Minute-Deal

After reports surfaced that Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was trying to find a buyer for veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, it was somewhat surprising to learn that Paton did indeed unload a corner minutes before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

But one with a different name.

As first reported by NFL Network, the Broncos traded rookie CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. The Eagles have since confirmed the acquisition.

Paton returned terrific value for Vincent, a seventh-round choice (No. 237 overall) in April's draft. The LSU product has yet to appear in a regular-season game, declared inactive through Week 8. As a collegian, Vincent (5-10, 185) tallied 60 solo tackles, 15 pass deflections, and six interceptions, winning a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2019.

“When he got in there, he tackled well, he covered," Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said in September. "He’s a guy with really good speed and he shows ball skills, so he earned that spot.”

His departure solidifies Fuller's retention and indicates that CBs Michael Ojemudia (injured reserve) and Essang Bassey (Physically Unable to Perform list) are closer to making their 2021 debuts.

“Probably, yes," head coach Vic Fangio said Monday when asked if Ojemudia and Bassey will practice in the coming days.

The Broncos could use reinforcement at the position after slot CB Bryce Callahan landed on short-term IR with a knee injury, sustained during Sunday's win versus Washington. Callahan will miss at least the next three games, per NFL rules.

Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain II will continue operating as Denver's starting cover men.

