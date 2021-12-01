Report: Broncos Host Veteran S Adrian Colbert on Free-Agent Visit

With a first-place divisional showdown looming at Arrowhead, the Denver Broncos are exploring a possible addition to its star-studded secondary.

9News' Mike Klis reported Tuesday the Broncos hosted veteran safety Adrian Colbert on a free-agent visit. Colbert presumably left Dove Valley without a deal after the team signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and running back Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad.

A 2017 seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Colbert boasts 37 games of NFL experience — including 22 starts — across five seasons and four clubs. The 28-year-old has posted 109 career tackles (84 solo), eight pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Sixteen of Colbert's tackles came in four games (three starts) this season with the New York Jets, who released him in October.

He's also played for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants and spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots' practice squads.

It's unclear to what end the Broncos would utilize Colbert if signed. The team is well-stocked at the position with strong safety Kareem Jackson set to return to the starting lineup opposite free safety Justin Simmons. Jackson, who missed Week 12 with a neck injury, "has a good chance" of practicing ahead of Sunday night's road contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Vic Fangio.

Behind Jackson on the depth chart are second-year pro P.J. Locke and a pair of rookies, Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson. Sterns, the potential long-term successor to Jackson, has flashed play-making upside in limited action, notching two interceptions and two sacks over just 27.60% (194) of Denver's defensive snaps.

