Which of these two veteran quarterbacks will end up serving as Russell Wilson's backup?

The Denver Broncos will feature a quarterback battle in front of diehard fans during summer training camp at UCHealth Training Center for a third consecutive season. Only this time, it won’t be an underwhelming and frustrating competition for the starting job because the battle will be fought for the right to back up nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

The training camp drama may not be as intense, nor will the social media barrage bickering over which QB won each day, but that’s alright because Wilson is in the Mile High City. On Monday, players reported back to Dove Valley to begin Phase 1 of the Broncos' offseason training program, limited to weightlifting, physical training, and meetings.

It’s often said that the backup QB is one of the most important positions on the entire roster. Heaven forbid the starter goes down with an injury.

No matter how much time a starter may miss, the backup must be ready to effectively and efficiently operate the offense at a moment’s notice. This summer, the QB2 competition will be decided by an incumbent and a recently-signed free-agent acquisition.

Do the Broncos have the right horses to serve as Wilson's backup? Let’s review both quarterbacks ahead of on-field work that’ll kick off the competition in voluntary minicamp (April 25-27) between Rypien and Johnson.

Brett Rypien: Undrafted Incumbent | Third Year

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Broncos announced that Rypien, the team’s longest-tenured QB, signed an exclusive rights free-agent tender that’ll pay him a $965,000 one-year salary. The nephew of former Super Bowl-winning Washington QB Mark Rypien, Brett joined the Broncos in 2019 as a college free agent out of Boise State.

Rypien has had various stints on the practice squad from 2019-21 and was promoted to the active roster last year in late September. He’s played in four games as a pro and logged one start, completing 27-of-42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Nicknamed ‘Ryp’ by his teammates, the Washington native is praised for his preparation, work ethic, and football IQ. He’s been praised for assisting the QB room so much so that many folks in Denver wonder if he’ll pursue coaching after his playing career.

Wilson’s workout videos from his private and personalized football training center have featured Broncos' wideouts Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, and even center Lloyd Cushenberry, but look closely, and you'll also see Rypien in the social media footage. Rypien could be an untapped resource at Wilson’s disposal.

Josh Johnson: Veteran Free Agent | Eighth Year

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Broncos' GM George Paton completed his QB room renovation by signing the journeyman Johnson to a one-year deal worth $1.12 million, including a $100,000 signing bonus. The California native will turn 36 years old next month and was largely a surprise signing by the Broncos.

Johnson was originally drafted in the fifth round in 2008 by Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson is as well-traveled as a commercial airplane pilot enjoying stints with the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets (twice), Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens (twice), New York Giants, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, and Washington.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound QB was a high school teammate of his cousin Marshawn Lynch, and also played in a host of other pro leagues that include the UFL, AAF, and XFL. Johnson credited Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Paton, and Wilson as the key reasons he chose Denver over signing with another team for the 2022 season.

Last month, the newly-engaged father of three children spoke about his offensive preferences that will mimic Wilson’s standard operating procedures that feature bootlegs, drop-back passes, and similar pocket movements.

A Win-Win Scenario for Paton

It’s way too early to project a favorite for the backup QB spot in mid-April. There’s always a possibility that Paton drafts a late-round QB or signs an undrafted prospect between May and training camp.

The bottom line is that both backup QBs are unselfish, dedicated, and professional teammates working towards the same goal in the workplace: winning. Each man comes from his own unique background with collegiate success and is appreciated by coaches, staff members, teammates, and fans alike.

One guy might be looking at his final year in Denver before transitioning to coaching at a young age while the other is on the back nine of a successful and lengthy professional football career that began 14 years ago (even though he's entering just his eighth accrued NFL season).

Whoever lands that backup job ensures a relieving break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option should that misfortune ever come to the Broncos. But the overhaul in the QB room will undoubtedly bring cohesion, competitiveness, and a healthy level of challenge to produce winning results.

