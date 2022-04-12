Skip to main content

Broncos QB Brett Rypien, S P.J. Locke Ink ERFA Tenders

Rypien could compete for a backup job behind Russell Wilson.

The Denver Broncos made official a series of roster moves Monday, the first day of the 2022 offseason workout program.

In addition to re-signing restricted free agent linebacker Malik Reed and waiving offensive tackle Cody Conway, the Broncos announced that quarterback Brett Rypien and safety P.J. Locke inked their exclusive rights free agent tenders after being tagged on March 13.

Rypien, 25, has attempted 42 passes and started one game, throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions, since going undrafted in 2019. The Boise State product returns — on a $965,000 salary, per OverTheCap.com — as depth behind new QB Russell Wilson and may compete with graybeard Josh Johnson for the direct backup job.

Locke, who also joined Denver in 2019, has made 31 career appearances. A primary special-teamer, the 25-year-old logged five solo tackles and one QB hit across 347 snaps last season, just 27 of which occurred on defense. He should continue in that capacity under rookie special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes.

Locke put pen to paper hours after the Broncos re-signed veteran S Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $5 million with undisclosed play-time incentives.

