Broncos OLB Baron Browning Could Cash in But There's a Catch
The Denver Broncos have 90 players under contract, with three others around but technically not counting toward the roster. One is suspended, one is an unsigned draft prick, and the other has a roster exemption.
Of those 93 Broncos, 45 are currently set to be free agents after the 2024 season, with one of them being outside linebacker Baron Browning.
There are significant uncertainties surrounding the potential contract size Browning could command from the Broncos or another team if he enters free agency. Having transitioned from his rookie season as an off-ball linebacker to an edge rusher the last two years, he's shown flashes of brilliance, but his consistency and ability to stay on the field remain in question.
In 2022, Browning played in 14 games, but the first five weeks were as a rotational piece. He picked up 14 pressures and two sacks in those five weeks. 10 of those pressures and both sacks came in a Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, one of the worst offensive output games to have ever disgraced television.
Browning closed the season with four out of five games grading below 50.0 from Pro Football Focus, totaling 14 pressures and three sacks. Outside of Week 5, Browning didn’t have another game in 2022 with at least five pressures — but he had three in 2023.
Browning played 10 games in 2023 from Week 7 to Week 18, picking up 35 pressures and five sacks. In his first game back against the Green Bay Packers, he showed some extremely well-developed pass-rush moves and created problems for the opposing offensive line and quarterback. However, Browning's efficiency as a pass rusher plummeted in the nine weeks that followed when he started to get more snaps on the rotation and became a starter.
This is a contract year for Browning, and his contract status is hard to gauge. His talent and potential are obvious, but he's had issues staying on the field and has looked better as part of a rotation than a top guy.
Among 85 edge defenders with at least 240 snaps as a pass rusher, Browning was tied for 60th in pressures and sacks but was 38th in win percentage and 23rd in pass-rush productivity. The talent and potential are there, but the Broncos got only 246 pass rush snaps out of him because of the time he missed with injury.
Right now, Browning is looking at an extension in the $10 to $13 million per year range over four years, likely front-loaded to protect the team if injuries remain a problem. There would also likely be sack incentives in the contract.
However, if Browning can stay on the field for the season and significantly increase his production, he could earn some extra money and bump himself into the next tier of $15 to $19 million annually.
Bottom Line
The Broncos need someone to step up from their pass rushers, especially off the edge, and show more consistency and reliability. Browning has everything to play for, but he just needs to stay on the field and keep up the efficiency he's already displayed as a pass rusher.
With an improved defensive line, there isn’t any excuse for Browning in the final year of his deal.
