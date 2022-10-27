Broncos Offered a 'Competitive Package' to Trade OLB Bradley Chubb

When you're a 2-5 football team like the Denver Broncos that everyone expects to be 2-6 in a few days' time, any premium player on the roster who didn't just sign a contract is going to be the subject of speculation ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Throw in a premium player, at a premium position, playing in a contract year, and the rumor mill goes into overdrive.

Such is the case for the Broncos and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Chubb has been the subject of multiple trade rumors over the past two weeks, and the latest comes by way of NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who quoted an anonymous NFL general manager's admission that his team has an offer in on Chubb.

"A lot of teams are trying to get him, I know that," the nameless GM told Schultz. "We offered a package we think is competitive. Premium position of need and a premium player. We'll see where George [Paton] goes with it, but I'd guess he gets moved."

Chubb is playing on a fifth-year option the Broncos exercised, making $12.7 million in 2022. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Chubb entered the NFL with a bang, totaling 12 sacks as a rookie.

His second year was cut short by an ACL tear, and although he wasn't quite 100% the following season, Chubb earned a Pro Bowl nod with 7.5 sacks. In 2021, he was once again injured for much of the season and failed to notch even one sack.

Chubb entered the 2022 offseason fully healthy for the first time since his rookie year, and the results have been impressive and on par with what he did in 2018. Through seven games, he's got 5.5 sacks, 24 tackles (13 solo), two forced fumbles, and eight official QB hits.

At 26 years old, Chubb's value on the trade market will be as high as it ever will be, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos make a Von Miller-esque in-season trade. George Paton vowed that the Broncos would have more than the five selections they currently have by the time the 2023 NFL draft rolls around.

"Yeah, I heard about [the trade rumors] but I'm just focused on trying to help my guys fight through this," Chubb said after Denver's Week 7 loss to the Jets, the team's fourth straight defeat. "I know it's a business and anything can happen but all I care about right now is my guys and trying to get this thing turned around."

Dealing Chubb away amid another lost season would be a good way to start regaining some of the draft capital Paton relinquished to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. I could see Chubb fetching a late first-round pick or, quite plausibly, a second.

If Chubb were to be dealt, the timing wouldn't be the worst, as Randy Gregory is expected to return off of injured reserve soon. Plus, Baron Browning has flashed tremendously this season, though he is injured currently, and the Broncos invested a second-round pick this year in Nik Bonitto. There are options waiting in the wings.

If the Broncos fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, it could be a harbinger of major changes, and not just in terms of a fire-sale around the roster. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be on the hot-seat with Denver's new owners, who've reportedly been "embarrassed" by the team's ignominious start to the 2022 season.

Stay tuned.

