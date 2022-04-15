Broncos' OLB Bradley Chubb's Reveals his 'Main' Goal for 2022

Denver Broncos rush linebacker Bradley Chubb has been unlucky when it comes to the injury bug. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft has appeared in just 41 of the 65 possible games in four seasons, starting them all.

The one year he entered the offseason completely healthy, without recovering from or dealing with an injury, Chubb produced 12 sacks and started all regular-season games. That was his rookie campaign where he joined an elite group of pass rushers in NFL history to total 12 or more sacks in Year 1.

“Whenever you have the chance to take the offseason for what it is and better yourself—mentally and physically—it takes you leaps and bounds from where you were in the beginning," Chubb said on Thursday. "It’s been amazing. I’m glad to be able to continue to work.”

The following season, Chubb tore his ACL in Week 4. Come Year 3, he was still recovering from that ACL but still managed to fight through most of the 2020 campaign, notching 7.5 sacks without Von Miller there to complement him. It earned him his one and only Pro Bowl nod.

Fast forward to 2021, and Chubb dealt with a problematic ankle injury that cost him the last two games of the previous season. The team had hoped rest would be just what the doctor ordered but by the time OTAas rolled around, it wasn't getting better, so he went under the knife.

Although he appeared in Week 2's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chubb basically missed the nine of the first 10 games last year. He returned to the lineup full-time down the stretch, but he wasn't the same impact player and finished the year with zero sacks — despite appearing in seven games.

That was then; this is now. Chubb hit the 2022 offseason fully healthy, so when he was asked on Thursday what his goals for the coming campaign were, it wasn't surprising to hear him talk about simply staying on the field for all 17 games.

“There are many things that [would make it a success], but my main thing is playing all 17 [games] and making sure I can do that," Chubb said. "Everybody knows I haven’t been the healthiest player out here. I just want to make sure I’m doing everything I can to stay on the field for my teammates and for myself.”

Indeed, even Denver's new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, when he was asked for his expectations for Chubb this season, put his finger on the whole 'be available' thing.

"For him, it’s get out on the field, be available, and get after the quarterback as much as you can. It’s that simple," Hackett said from the NFL's Owner meetings.

Last year notwithstanding, when Chubb has been on the field, he's been productive for the Broncos. Now armed with a competent, dynamic quarterback to complement a Broncos defense that has carried the weight of the world on its shoulders since 2014, the opportunities could be limitless for Chubb and his new pass-rushing partner Randy Gregory — if they can stay on the field.

“The sky is the limit, man. The sky is the limit," Chubb said.

Chubb sounds excited to be teamed up with Gregory, who has struggled with injuries himself since entering the league with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2015.

"We’re watching film now on the things we did good and bad last year," Chubb said of Gregory. "Just to see how explosive he is off the line—he’s hitting tackles and bending them backwards and making guards buckle when they come to pull him. [He’s] disruptive in the run game and all that. I feel like if we play on that same level together, the sky is the limit. I’m excited to get on the field with him, get moving, bounce ideas off each other and get rolling.”

Game recognizes game. Gregory has been a Chubb admirer from afar for years.

“I’ve been a big fan of Bradley since he came out of college," Gregory said back in March. "I always watched guys coming out of college in my position. It’s kind of cool to see me being able to play opposite of him. I think really highly of him. We actually talked already and can’t wait to see him in person and get to work with him. Really think he’s a good player and he’s going to make a big splash for us this year, hopefully, with me also.”

With Russell Wilson in the fold, the Broncos are poised to score a lot more points than they've been able to since Chubb arrived in 2018. Pressing the opponent like that on the scoreboard caters to a team's pass rush — if it's got the right edge-rushing horses.

I have little doubt that Chubb and Gregory can produce at a high level and capitalize on opponents having to play keep-up with Wilson and company. I'm just not sure either can stave off the vagaries of the injury bug.

Here's to hoping.

